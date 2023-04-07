Oil Storage Terminal Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.4 percent to reach USD 42.54 Bn by 2029
The increased demand for energy as a result of population growth and rapid urbanization is an important factor that has influenced the creation of new terminals.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 07, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Oil Storage Terminal Market” was USD 30.15 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 42.54 Bn by 2029.
Oil Storage Terminal Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes an in-depth region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Oil Storage Terminal Market size and share. The data for the report is gathered by using both the research methodologies that are primary and secondary and the data collected through research was combined for accurate inference.
Oil Storage Terminal Market Dynamics
The global Oil Storage Terminal Market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for oil and gas across the world because of the rapidly growing population. The fluctuating prices of raw materials along with the rising number of oil well cement manufacturers are hampering the growth of the market.
Oil Storage Terminal Market Regional Insights
In 2021, the North America region held the largest Oil Storage Terminal Market share. The regional market has grown due to the increasing oil and natural gas production with increasing offshore drilling activities.
Oil Storage Terminal Market Segmentation
By Type
Strategic Reserve
Commercial Reserve
By Tank Type
Fixed Roof
Floating Roof
Bullet Tank
Spherical Tank
By Product
Diesel
Petrol
Aviation Fuel
Crude Oil
Kerosene
Others
Oil Storage Terminal Market Key Competitors include:
Belco Manufacturing (U.S.)
Royal Vopak (Netherlands)
Containment Solutions. Inc. (U.S.)
Vitol (Switzerland)
Oiltanking GmbH (Germany)
Koole Terminals (Netherlands)
Brooge Energy (UAE)
Shell (Netherlands)
LBC Tank Terminals (Belgium)
Ergon International (U.S.)
Olivia Petroleum. SAU. (Spain)
Odfjell SE (Norway)
Oman Tank Terminal Company (Oman)
Puma Energy (Singapore)
Maximize Market Research is leading Energy & Power research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
