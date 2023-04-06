Legal AI Software Market to grow at a CAGR of 29.07 percent to reach USD 3152.22 Mn by 2029
Growing demand for automation in legal AI software are the major factors driving the legal AI software market globally.
Maximize Market research expects, the Legal AI Software Market to grow from USD 409.27 Mn in 2021 to USD 3152.22 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 29.07 percent.
Legal AI Software Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed analysis of Legal AI Software Market dynamics and regional insights. To collect and analyse the data for the market report, primary and secondary research methodologies were employed along with PORTER and PESTLE analysis. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Legal AI Software Market size.
Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/30850
Legal AI Software Market Dynamics
The Legal AI Software Market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for Legal AI Software for automation in legal Ai software. The market growth is expected to be restrained by the lack of awareness among law firms of the market during the forecast period.
Legal AI Software Market Regional Insights
The Legal AI Software Market in the North American region is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period. This growth of the regional market is majorly attributed to the increasing investment in the AI market by companies and growing research and development activities.
Legal AI Software Market Segmentation
By Product
Solutions
Software Solutions
Platforms
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
By Type
Machine Learning and Deep Learning
Natural Language Processing
By Application
Cloud
On-Premises
By End-User
Corporate Legal Departments
Law Firms
Legal AI Software Market Key Competitors include:
IBM
Ross Intelligence
Thomson Reuters
Veritone
iManage
Luminance
LexisNexis
Neota Logic
Everlaw
Legalsifter
Pensieve
Cognitiv+
Casetext
Klarity
Omni Software Systems
Nalanda Technology
Lawgeex
Kira
Ey Riverview Law
Opentext
Rradar
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
