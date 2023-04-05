Disney Premieres New Basketball Series Based on Best-Selling Book
Step and Repeat LA Creates Epic Media Wall for ‘The Crossover’ Premiere
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 05, 2023 ) HOLLYWOOD, CA - Disney hopes to score another slam dunk with its latest series, ‘The Crossover’, a sports drama based on the best-selling novel by Kwame Alexander.
According to its website, “‘The Crossover’ introduces teen brothers Josh and Jordan Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms. Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy McNasty, narrates the story of he and his brother’s coming of age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own.”
The cast includes Jalyn Hall, Amir O’Neil, Sabrina Revelle, Derek Luke, Deja Monique, Trevor Bush, Skyla I’Lece, and Daveed Diggs.
Step and Repeat LA was commissioned to produce an epic-sized Media Wall for the premiere, which took place Tuesday April 4th at the Hollywood Athletic Club. Using wooden set flats that each measure 8’ in height and 4’ in width, the crew at Step and Repeat LA constructed the 48’ wall before applying a matte-finished fabric print to the face.
'The Crossover' premieres on the Disney Channel Tuesday, April 4th and again on Disney+ April 5th.
From premieres to VIP afterparties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating photo op backdrops for nearly 15 years. The company is a one-stop-shop for everything red carpet, and effectively handles every detail - from design & layout, to in-house production & quality check, and even professional setup & tear-down services. With same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premier red carpet backdrop producer.
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Ben Toth
Tel: 8184347591
Email us
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
