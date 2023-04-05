Anti-Obesity Drugs Market to hit USD 5.17 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.1 percent
The anti-obesity drugs market is expected to rise due to the rising cases of obesity and overweight among patients worldwide as a result of inactive lifestyles and bad eating habits.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 05, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Anti-Obesity Drugs Market to grow from USD 1.68 Bn in 2021 to USD 5.17 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 15.1 percent.
Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The objective of the report is to analyze and forecast the Anti-Obesity Drugs Market size. It also includes drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges, which helps to understand the current and future market performance. This makes the market report a guide for investors. The report includes the list of top players in the Anti-Obesity Drugs industry.
Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Dynamics
The increase in the number of obesity and overweight patients due to bad eating habits across the world is expected to drive the Anti-Obesity Drugs Market growth. The lack of combination therapy and the side effects of drugs is hampering the growth of the market.
Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Regional Insights
The Anti-Obesity Drugs Market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period due to the increasing consumer disposable income and increasing prevalence of obesity.
Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Segmentation
By Mechanism of Action
Peripherally Acting Drugs
Centrally Acting Drugs
By Drug Type
Prescription Drugs
OTC Drugs
By Distribution Channel
Hospitals Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
E-commerce
Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Key Competitors include:
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited
Zydus Cadila
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Merck & Co. Inc.
Eisai Co. Ltd.
Novo Nordisk A/S
Orexigen Therapeutics Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline PLC
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Shionogi Inc.
Norgine B.V.
Pfizer Inc.
Zafgen
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
