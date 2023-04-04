The Light's Vital Purposes
Outskirts Press announces The Light's Vital Purposes, the latest highly-anticipated body, mind & spirit / ancient mysteries & controversial knowledge book from Bozeman, MT author Margaret F McCoy.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 04, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Bozeman, MT - Outskirts Press, Inc. has published The Light's Vital Purposes: For a Free Humanity by Margaret F McCoy, which is the author's most recent book to date. The 6 x 9 color paperback in the body, mind & spirit / ancient mysteries & controversial knowledge category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a suggested retail price of $21.95. The webpage at www.outskirtspress.com/thelightsvitalpurposes was launched simultaneously with the book's publication.
About the Book (Excerpts & Info)
Margaret Frances started her Independent Instructor career after her own personal transformational experiences. Agreeing with the great scholars of the ages, that knowledge is power, she has worked 35 years in producing the fruit of her Quest; a Wholistic Transformational Synthesis; an extensive compilation of her writing and research to offer to her audiences and classes. Designed to answer the riddles of life that perplex the many, the elements of the synthesis work with harmonious precision, and hold the keys for one ultimate purpose; to assist the serious students of life in living a life that is more authentic, healthy, meaningful, and holistic.
Deftly constructed at 187 pages, The Light's Vital Purposes: For a Free Humanity is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the body, mind & spirit / ancient mysteries & controversial knowledge category. With U.S. wholesale distribution through Ingram and Baker & Taylor, and pervasive online availability through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and elsewhere, The Light's Vital Purposes meets consumer demand through both retail and library markets with a suggested retail price of $21.95.
Additionally, The Light's Vital Purposes can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price set by the author in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore at www.outskirtspress.com/bookstore
ISBN: 9781977255716 Format: 6 x 9 Color Paperback SRP: $21.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/thelightsvitalpurposes
About the Author
Margaret is a Certified Speaker who holds a Masters in Humanities with Certification in the Work of Carl Jung, Certification in Business & Public Administration, and Certification in Macrobiotics with an undergraduate degree in Philosophy. Her work background is in the Natural Food Industry, Mental Health Profession and in Office Administration for State Government. She is the mother of three and a friend to many. Margaret’s Work continues as more tools come into existence, such as, this Book. Her own mission has always been fueled by her intense desire to know Metaphysics from the inside out, the Workings of the Human Psyche and God’s interest in having Humanity Free. She totally identifies with the quote, “I want to know God’s thoughts, the rest is detail.” – Albert Einstein.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.
