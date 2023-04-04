The Death Of Ralph Stone
Outskirts Press announces The Death Of Ralph Stone, the latest highly-anticipated fiction / historical / world war ii book from Clovis, CA author T.R. Kahn.
Outskirts Press, Inc. has published The Death Of Ralph Stone by T.R. Kahn. The 6 x 9 black & white paperback in the fiction / historical / world war ii category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a suggested retail price of $19.95.
About the Book (Excerpts & Info)
After the armistice, Ralph continued to serve until 1947, flying for various units. He learned more about the island campaigns as the Allies fought their way, island by island, across the Pacific, toward Japan. He also learned of the firebombing of almost 70 Japanese cities before the bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and he began to question those tactics.
Ralph came to believe that there had been a significant and crucial erosion of respect for human life during the war. When he returned to the States afterward, he was asked to become part of a team of soldiers and sailors who had been recognized for their military prowess, appearing at events celebrating victory and the return to peace. He refused. Major Stone paid a heavy price for his refusal, but this is not a story of failure. The Death of Ralph Stone is the story of a man who was able to fight his part of the war heroically and still come to question the way it was won.
Deftly constructed at 264 pages, The Death Of Ralph Stone is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction / historical / world war ii category.
ISBN: 9781977251558 Format: 6 x 9 Black & White Paperback SRP: $19.95
ISBN: 9781977251558 Format: 6 x 9 Black & White Paperback SRP: $19.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/thedeathofralphstone
About the Author
T. R. Kahn is a former Army aviator who served in the First Air Cavalry Division in Vietnam, during which he came to question the validity of fighting a war with no definition of victory and no exit strategy. He is a lifelong runner, a high school cross-country and track-and-field coach, a water polo and swimming coach, an active sailor who still teaches a sailing class to high school students, and the former publisher and editor of the Central Valley Christian Times. He and his wife, Marcia, have been married 61 years and have four children, 12 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors.
