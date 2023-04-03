Oil Well Cement Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.40 percent to reach USD 1103.11 Mn by 2029
Rising exploration activities along with technological advancements both in equipment and service have made drilling operations more cost-effective and feasible in offshore.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 03, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Oil Well Cement Market” was USD 623.14 Mn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.40 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1103.11 Mn by 2029.
Oil Well Cement Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes an in-depth region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Oil Well Cement Market size and share. The data for the report is gathered by using both the research methodologies that are primary and secondary and the data collected through research was combined for accurate inference.
Oil Well Cement Market Dynamics
The global Oil Well Cement market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for oil and gas across the world because of the rapidly growing population. The fluctuating prices of raw materials along with the rising number of oil well cement manufacturers are hampering the growth of the market.
Oil Well Cement Market Regional Insights
In 2021, the North America region held the largest Oil Well Cement Market share. The regional market has grown due to the increasing oil and natural gas production with increasing offshore drilling activities.
Oil Well Cement Market Segmentation
By Application
Onshore
Offshore
By Type
Grade
High Sulfate Resistant
Moderate Sulfate Resistant
Oil Well Cement Market Key Competitors include:
LafargeHolcim
Dalmia Cement
Les Ciments Artificiels Tunisiens S.A.
J K Cement
Grasim Industries and Ultra Tech
ACC
Buzzi Unicem SpA
Raysut Cement Co.
Oman Cement Company
Omran Anarak Cement Co.
Cebo International BV
Anhui Conch Cement Co., Ltd
Kerman cement
Colacem SpA
Kardisi Co
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
Petrovietnam
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Injectable Cement Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 2.11 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8 percent during the forecast period.
Concrete Admixture Market- The Concrete Admixture Market size is expected to reach USD 22.38 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.6 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
