Fragile X-Syndrome Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.43 percent to reach USD 176.13 Mn by 2029
Fragile X Syndrome is the most frequent genetic disorder and the syndrome is diagnosed by DNA- blood testing.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 03, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Fragile X-Syndrome Market to grow from USD 115.38 Mn in 2021 to USD 176.13 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.43 percent.
Fragile X-Syndrome Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The aim of the report is to provide an in-depth analysis of the Fragile X-Syndrome industry in easy language. Drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities included in the dynamics section guide the clients in developing growth strategies. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Fragile X-Syndrome Market size. PORTER’s analysis, PESTLE analysis and SWOT analysis is provided to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular segment of the market.
Fragile X-Syndrome Market Dynamics
The growing population and rising awareness regarding Fragile X-Syndrome treatment is creating various growth opportunities for the market growth. The high cost of treatment in developing countries and lack of awareness of the syndrome is expected to hamper the Fragile X-Syndrome growth during the forecast period.
Fragile X-Syndrome Market Regional Insights
The North America region is expected to dominate the global market by holding the largest Fragile X-Syndrome Market share by the end of the forecast period.
Fragile X-Syndrome Market Segmentation
By Product Type
ACT-01
AMO-01
ANAVEX-273
AUT-00206
By End-User
Clinics
Hospitals
Research Centers
Fragile X-Syndrome Market Key Competitors include:
Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
Ovid Therapeutics
Neuren Pharmaceuticals
Eli Lilly and Company
Bellus Health Inc.
AMO Pharma
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Karus Therapeutics. SA
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Lupin Pharmaceuticals
Zydus Candila
Sun Pharma
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
