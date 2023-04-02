Ethernet Switch Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.07 percent to reach USD 7.40 Bn by 2029
The rising use of high-speed Gigabit Ethernet is driving the growth of the Global Ethernet Switch Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 02, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Ethernet Switch Market” was USD 5.38 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.07 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 7.40 Bn by 2029
Ethernet Switch Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics and market players. It provides a detailed analysis on the Ethernet Switch Market structure for both regional and global markets. The SWOT analysis was used to provide strengths and weaknesses of the Ethernet Switch industry while the bottom-up approach was used to estimate the market size.
Ethernet Switch Market Dynamics
The global Ethernet Switch Market is been majorly driven by the increasing use of high-speed Gigabit Ethernet. The increasing demand for internet-enabled gadgets is the factor contributing majorly to the market growth. The rapid usage of PoE for various applications is expected to drive the market.
Ethernet Switch Market Regional Insights
In 2021, the North America region held the largest Ethernet Switch Market share. This growth of the regional market is attributed to increasingly advanced new technology with the increasing population.
Ethernet Switch Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Modular Ethernet switches
Fixed Configuration Ethernet switches
Unmanaged Switch
Partially Managed Switch
Fully Managed Switch
By Switching Port
100ME and 1GbE
10GbE
40GbE
100GbE
By End User
Carrier Ethernet
Datacenter
Enterprise and campus
Ethernet Switch Market Key Competitors include:
Cisco Systems, Inc
Huawei
Hewlett-Packard
Arista
Juniper Networks
Brocade Communications Systems, Inc
D-Link Corporation
Allied Telesis
Alcatel-Lucent
TRENDnet
Dell
Moxa Inc.
Black Box Network Services.
Advantech Co., Ltd.
Intel Corp.
Maximize Market Research is leading Electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
