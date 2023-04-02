Consumer Electronics Market to grow at a CAGR of 8 percent to reach USD 1.99 Trillion by 2029
Manufacturers in the consumer electronics business are primarily focusing on product developments in order to achieve a competitive advantage, which is paving the way for significant market growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 02, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Consumer Electronics Market to grow from USD 1.08 trillion in 2021 to USD 1.99 trillion in 2029 at a CAGR of 8 percent.
Consumer Electronics Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed analysis on the Consumer Electronics Market structure for both regional and global markets. It also includes a list of the market players with their global presence and financial position. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Consumer Electronics Market size.
Consumer Electronics Market Dynamics
The adoption of consumer electronics is increasing majorly due to embracement of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT and machine learning. The increasing use of wireless technologies such as wifi and Bluetooth is also driving the Consumer Electronics Market growth.
Consumer Electronics Market Regional Insights
The Consumer Electronics Market in the North America region has been grown majorly in recent years due to the increasing demand for smart household appliances and the presence of major players such as Apple, Amazon, Google and GE.
Consumer Electronics Market Segmentation
By Product
Consumer electronics devices
Smart home devices
Wearable electronic devices
By Technology
Near Field Communication (NFC)
Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST)
Hon Hai
MIT Technology
Mellanox Technology
DXC Technology
Dell EMC
Pivotal
RSA
SecureWorks
Virtustream
Vmware
digital Annealar
Deep Tensor +Knowledge Graph
Connected digital Place
IBM Blockchain
Generation PCL Technology
Artificial intelligence(AI)
VR(Virtual Reality) technology
Intelligent apps
By Application
Personal
Professional
Consumer Electronics Market Key Competitors include:
Samsung Electronics
Apple
General Electric
Huawei
LG Electronics
Sony Corporation
Haier
Canon
Nikon
Intel
Toshiba
Panasonic
Sony
Hitachi
Microsoft
Hewlett Packard, HP
Dell
Maximize Market Research is leading Electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:
Consumer Electronics Sensor Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 55.93 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 16.32 percent during the forecast period.
Plastic for Consumer Electronics Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 9.81 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Consumer Electronics Market Key Competitors include:
Samsung Electronics
Apple
General Electric
Huawei
LG Electronics
Sony Corporation
Haier
Canon
Nikon
Intel
Toshiba
Panasonic
Sony
Hitachi
Microsoft
Hewlett Packard, HP
Dell
Maximize Market Research is leading Electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:
Consumer Electronics Sensor Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 55.93 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 16.32 percent during the forecast period.
Plastic for Consumer Electronics Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 9.81 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
