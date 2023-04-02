Ethernet Cable Market to grow at a CAGR of 13.5 percent to reach USD 30.60 Bn by 2029
Ethernet cable is one of the most popular, authentic, and trustworthy networking technologies for users.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 02, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Ethernet Cable Market” was USD 11.11 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 30.60 Bn by 2029
Ethernet Cable Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Ethernet Cable Market report is a combination of secondary and primary data, which makes it error-free and authentic. It provides a detailed analysis of current, past and future market dynamics including opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Ethernet Cable Market size.
Ethernet Cable Market Dynamics
The key factors that are driving the global Ethernet Cable Market are higher speed and low latency, ease of installation and connection and greater reliability and fewer security concerns. The lack of physical availability for devices is the restraining factor for the growth of the Ethernet Cable Market.
Ethernet Cable Market Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period by holding the largest Ethernet Cable Market share. The regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8 percent due to the increasing digital innovations in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors.
Ethernet Cable Market Segmentation
By Form
Solid Ethernet cable
Standard Ethernet cable
By Application
IT & network security
Industrial
Enterprise
Broadcast
Commercial
Others
By Type
Copper
Fiber optic cables
Ethernet Cable Market Key Competitors include:
Belden Inc.
Prysmian Group
Southwire Company LLC
Hitachi Ltd.
Nexans
Siemens AG
SAB Bröckskes GmbH & Co. KG
Anixter Inc.
Siemon
Schneider Electric
General Cable Technologies Corporation
Commscope
Southwire
General Cable
Furukawa
TPC Wire and Cable
LS Cable
Leoni
Maximize Market Research is leading Electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:
Ethernet Switch Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 7.40 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.07 percent during the forecast period.
Ethernet Access Device Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 44.69 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 15 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
