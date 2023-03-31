Aesthetic Medical Devices Market size to hit USD 44.09 Bn at a CAGR of 12.8 percent by 2029
The rise in the prevalence of congenital facial and dental deformities, as well as the increased awareness of aesthetic appearance, boosts the aesthetic medical devices market growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 31, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Aesthetic Medical Devices market to grow from USD 16.82 Bn in 2021 to USD 44.09 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 12.8 percent.
Aesthetic Medical Devices Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The key objective of the report is to provide detailed information of the Aesthetic Medical Devices industry. The report clearly presents global trends and forecasted market size with current and historical status of the market. To estimate the global and regional Aesthetic Medical Devices Market size, the bottom-up approach was used.
Aesthetic Medical Devices Market Dynamics
The increasing demand minimally invasive and non-invasive surgeries are expected to contribute majorly to the Aesthetic Medical Devices Market growth during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer is also expected to drive the market growth.
Aesthetic Medical Devices Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest Aesthetic Medical Devices Market share of 36.5 percent of the global market in 2021 and the region is also expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast.
Aesthetic Medical Devices Market Segmentation
By Product
Facial Aesthetic Devices
Cosmetic Implants
Skin Aesthetic Devices
Body Contouring Devices
Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals & Skin Lighteners
Hair Removal Devices
Tattoo Removal Devices
Thread Lift Products
Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products
Nail Treatment laser Devices
By Technology
Radiofrequency technology
Microcurrent Technology
Ultrasound Technology
Laser Technology
Plasma Therapy
By End User
Clinics, Hospitals, And Medical Spas
Beauty Centers
Home Care Settings
Others
Aesthetic Medical Devices Market Key Competitors include:
Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson)
Syneron Medical Ltd. (Candela Corporation)
Sciton, Inc.
Genesis Biosystems, Inc.
Implantech
Galderma
Venus Concept
Lutronic
Sientra Inc.
Aesthetic Management Partners
Cartessa Aesthetic
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
