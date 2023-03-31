Data Governance Market size to hit USD 12.87 Bn at a CAGR of 22.32 by 2029
Data governance is a collection of procedures that guarantees the organization's vital and critical data is managed and protected in a methodical manner.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 31, 2023 ) Maximize Market research expects, the Data Governance market to grow from USD 2.57 Bn in 2021 to USD 12.87 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 22.32 percent.
Data Governance Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The main objective of the report is to provide an in-depth analysis of the Data Governance industry with a list of key players in the market. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Data Governance Market players. To estimate the global and regional Data Governance Market size, the bottom-up approach was used.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/5668
Data Governance Market Dynamics
The increase in the requirement for on-time authentic information and increasing demand for risk management solutions is expected to drive the Data Governance Market growth during the forecast period. The increased risk due to the lack of regulated governance with data address validation issues is the major restraining factor for the market growth.
Data Governance Market Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific region held the largest Data Governance Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/5668
Data Governance Market Segmentation
By Component
Solutions
Services
By Application
Incident management
Risk management
Audit management
Data quality and security management
Others
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Deployment Model
On-premises
Cloud
By Industry Vertical
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Government and defense
Construction and engineering
Retail and eCommerce
Healthcare and life sciences
Telecommunications and IT
Manufacturing
Energy and utilities
Others
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/5668
Data Governance Market Key Competitors include:
Varonis Systems
Oracle Corporation
Orchestra Networks
TIBCO Software
Talend
Infogix
Collibra
Reltio
Global Data Excellence
Informatica LLC
IBM Corporation
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Data Center Security Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 41.25 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.96 percent during the forecast period.
Information Technology Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 1358.81 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.72 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Data Governance Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The main objective of the report is to provide an in-depth analysis of the Data Governance industry with a list of key players in the market. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Data Governance Market players. To estimate the global and regional Data Governance Market size, the bottom-up approach was used.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/5668
Data Governance Market Dynamics
The increase in the requirement for on-time authentic information and increasing demand for risk management solutions is expected to drive the Data Governance Market growth during the forecast period. The increased risk due to the lack of regulated governance with data address validation issues is the major restraining factor for the market growth.
Data Governance Market Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific region held the largest Data Governance Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/5668
Data Governance Market Segmentation
By Component
Solutions
Services
By Application
Incident management
Risk management
Audit management
Data quality and security management
Others
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Deployment Model
On-premises
Cloud
By Industry Vertical
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Government and defense
Construction and engineering
Retail and eCommerce
Healthcare and life sciences
Telecommunications and IT
Manufacturing
Energy and utilities
Others
Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/5668
Data Governance Market Key Competitors include:
Varonis Systems
Oracle Corporation
Orchestra Networks
TIBCO Software
Talend
Infogix
Collibra
Reltio
Global Data Excellence
Informatica LLC
IBM Corporation
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Data Center Security Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 41.25 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.96 percent during the forecast period.
Information Technology Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 1358.81 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.72 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results