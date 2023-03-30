Synthetic Dyes Market Size, Share, Demand by Regions, Analysis, Latest Trends and Forecast to 2027
The synthetic dyes industry is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2022 and to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 30, 2023 ) The report "Synthetic Dyes Market by Type (Acid Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Direct Dyes, Solvent Dyes, Basic Dyes), Application, Form (Liquid, Powder), Structure (Anionic, Cationic, Non-Ionic), End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", size is estimated to be USD 6.3 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to grow to USD 8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5%, during the forecast period.
Synthetic dyes are the colorants used in various end-use industries such as textile, pulp & paper, leather, food & beverage, and personal care. The overall increasing demand of synthetic dyes from end-use industries is driving the synthetic dyes market. The demand is projected witness a faster growth rate in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and South America. Furthermore, low cost of manufacturing in the Asia Pacific region supports the growth of synthetic dyes market.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Synthetic Dyes Market"
151 - Market Data Tables
52 - Figures
201 - Pages
Based on type, reactive dyes segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the synthetic dyes market
Reactive dyes segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the overall synthetic dyes market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Reactive dyes are commonly used in the textile industry, for dyeing of cellulosic fibers. Factors such as superior properties, low cost, and better performance are driving the demand of this type of synthetic dyes.
Based on application, dyeing segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the overall synthetic dyes market
Dyeing accounted for the largest share amongst applications in the synthetic dyes market, in 2021. It is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Synthetic dyes are widely used for dyeing different fibers in the textile industry. The rising demand for synthetic dyes in the textile industry is driving the market for this segment.
Based on form, liquid segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of synthetic dyes market
Liquid is estimated to be the fastest growing and larger segment of synthetic dyes, based on form. Liquid dyes preferred than that of powder dyes, owing to various factors such as optimum depth, high solubility, and an extended shelf life.
Based on structure, cationic segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of synthetic dyes market
Cationic is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of synthetic dyes market, based on structure. These dyes are majorly basic dyes and are used in textile and pulp & paper industries.
Based on end-use industry, textile is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of synthetic dyes market
Textile is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing end-use industry for synthetic dyes market. Synthetic dyes market is especially driven by the increasing demand of various textile products from emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil. Synthetic dyes are preferred for use in textile industry owing to their high performance and low cost, as compared to the natural dyes.
Asia Pacific is projected to grow the fastest in the overall synthetic dyes market during the forecast period
Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share of the synthetic dyes market, amongst regions. It is also projected to be the fastest growing region for synthetic dyes between 2022 and 2027. The low-cost manufacturing in the region supports the growth of synthetic dyes market. The emerging economies in Asia Pacific including China, India, Bangladesh, and Indonesia are witnessing increasing demand of synthetic dyes due to increasing demand from textile and other end-use industries.
Huntsman Corporation (US), Archroma (Switzerland), Atul Ltd. (India), Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd. (China), Lanxess AG (Germany), Milliken (US), Kiri Industries Ltd. (India), Heubach Gmbh (Germany), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Bodal Chemicals Ltd. (India), Cromatos (Italy), and Solenis LLC (US) are some of the major players operating in the synthetic dyes market.
