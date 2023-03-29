Online Event Ticketing Market to reach USD 6.64 Bn at a CAGR of 4.8 percent by 2029
Service providers are developing user-friendly and beautiful mobile interfaces, resulting in quicker and faster ticket purchase.
The "Online Event Ticketing Market" was valued USD 56.36 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 82 Bn by 2029.
Online Event Ticketing Market Scope and Research Methodology
The main objective is to provide the Online Event Ticketing Market definition, trends, and issues in the market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Online Event Ticketing market size. The primary research method was used to validate the findings from the secondary research method in the Online Event Ticketing market.
Online Event Ticketing Market Dynamics
Use of smartphones and mobile devices for online ticketing has grown the popularity due convenience and flexibility of the process. Rising consumer disposable income in emerging countries is expected to boost the Online Event Ticketing Market growth.
Online Event Ticketing Market Regional Insight
Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the online event ticketing market growth over the forecast period. Rising disposable income, use of Smartphone, improved internet access, and expanding urbanisation are factor expected to fuel the regional Online Event Ticketing market growth.
Online Event Ticketing Market Segmentation
By Platform:
Desktop
Mobile
By Event Type:
Movies
Sports
Music & other Live shows
Online Event Ticketing Market Key Players Include:
Razorgato
StubHub
Ticketmaster
Tickpick
Fandango
AOL Inc.
Atom Tickets LLC
Movietickets.com
Big Cinemas
Cinemark Holdings Inc.
Eventbrite
Live Nation Entertainment Inc.
BookMyShow.com
Vue Entertainment
Mtime
Kyazoonga
Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd
Inox Leisure Ltd.
EasyMovies
Ticketplease
VOX Cinemas
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Smart Ticketing Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 32.28 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.9 percent during the forecast period.
Mobile Ticketing Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 5.33 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 17 percent over the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
