Painting Oil Portraits: And Bones and Muscles
Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Non-Fiction: Painting Oil Portraits: And Bones and Muscles by Wm. Conte, Diane P. Conte, Mary Lynn Conte-Lawe
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 28, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Charlotte, SC – Painting Oil Portraits: And Bones and Muscles by Wm. Conte, Diane P. Conte, and Mary Lynn Conte-Lawe has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company. The non-fiction art book is geared toward new artists as well as those experienced in drawing and painting the human body.
Painting Oil Portraits will enlighten artists with a step-by-step learning experience, enabling them to see their subjects come to life on canvas, while Bones and Muscles gives the artist an understanding of the structural elements of human anatomy.
Learn more about the authors at outskirtspress/ConteArt.
At 92 pages, Painting Oil Portraits and Bones and Muscles is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the non-fiction / art categories.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-1394-5 Format: 8.5 x 11 color casebound Retail: $29.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: NON-FICTION / Art
About the Authors:
William N. Conte is a portrait artist whose career began in New York City, where he attended the Art Students League. He worked among other artists in studios and agencies for more than six decades, and his hundreds of portraits include subjects from every walk of life. His recent work includes a large gallery of portraits in the New York Athletic Club. William has successfully developed an easy way to paint master portraits—a style that will help the artist quickly learn all the steps needed for successful portraits.
Diane P. Conte holds a Master of Science in public health, a bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology and a double major in art education. Writing the section on bones and muscles allowed her to bring together all of her interests.
Mary Lynn Conte-Lawe was born in Brooklyn, New York, and educated at Long Island University, CW Post. She has a Master of Fine Arts degree and a degree in art education. Mary Lynn is an artist working in painting, printmaking and three-dimensional media. She is a retired art and art history teacher. She lives in Port Washington, New York, with her husband, Desmond, and has a large extended family.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control.
