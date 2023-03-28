Hawai'ian Vanilla Cookbook: Everything Vanilla
New cookbook is a vanilla lover’s treasure.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 28, 2023 ) Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company, is pleased to announce the release of a unique new cookbook, Hawai'ian Vanilla Cookbook: Everything Vanilla, by award-winning chef Lezleigh Ann Bignami.
Vanilla is the most beloved flavor and fragrance worldwide and is grown on the equator, including the Tropic of Capricorn and Tropic of Cancer. It’s the second most expensive ingredient in the world, second to saffron. Out of 25,000 varieties of orchids, vanilla comes from the only orchid that fruits, and saffron comes from a crocus; both of these incredible ingredients come from beautiful flowers.
The Hawai’ian Vanilla Cookbook shares the incredible applications of vanilla in Southwestern, Hawai’ian and European fusions, proving that vanilla is not just for sweets anymore!
Learn more about the author and to buy the book at www.hawaiianvanillacookbook.com or outskirtspress/HawaiianVanillaCookbook.
At 120 pages, Hawai'ian Vanilla Cookbook: Everything Vanilla is available online through Outskirts Press. It’s sold at The Vanillerie, throughout Hawai’i, also through Amazon, Barnes Noble and wherever books are sold. For a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the cookbook category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5731-4 Format: 8 x 10 color paperback Retail: $26.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: COOKING / Regional & Ethnic / International
About the Author: Lezleigh Ann Bignami, an award-winning chef, was raised in the American Southwest and worked in family owned restaurants, allowing her early experiments in commercial kitchens—and kickstarting her lifelong love of culinary arts. She attended the University of Hawai’i before being accepted to the Berklee School of Music in Boston. Realizing she needed a day job to support her joys of cuisine and music, she received her degree in a form of physical therapy and returned to Hawai’i to work as a physical therapist and physician’s assistant at Queens Hospital in Honolulu. There, her sweet toddler son, Michael Koa, introduced her to vanilla, for it was the only flavor he wanted! In 2001, Lezleigh began working in conjunction with a premiere European travel and gourmet magazine, Der Feinschmecker, circumnavigating the globe every three months. In 2009, she built a house on the Big Island of Hawai’i in Volcano, but in 2018, with an historic volcano eruption, she became a volcano refugee, fleeing to the Kailua-Kona side of the Big Island. There she became caretaker of an estate, along with a sweet little retirement gig at The Vanillerie, a silver lining that was truly meant to be...
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
