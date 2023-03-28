Ultrasonic Dental Scalers Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent during the forecast period
Technological advancements in dental care equipment are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 28, 2023 ) As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global “Ultrasonic Dental Scalers Market” was USD 563.96 Mn in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent during the forecast period to reach USD 898.88 Mn by 2029.
Ultrasonic Dental Scalers Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Ultrasonic Dental Scalers Market Report includes an analysis through market size, growth potential, key players, and emerging trends. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Ultrasonic Dental Scalers Market by value and volume. The research methodology includes primary and secondary research, industry expert interviews, data analysis, and market segmentation. The Ultrasonic Dental Scalers Market analysis is conducted using quantitative and qualitative methods.
Ultrasonic Dental Scalers Market Dynamics
Increasing cases of dental diseases, the geriatric population and technological advancements in dental care equipment are expected to drive the Ultrasonic Dental Scalers Market.
Ultrasonic Dental Scalers Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6 percent in the global Ultrasonic Dental Scalers Market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and the presence of major key players in the region.
Ultrasonic Dental Scalers Market Segmentation:
By Product type:
Magnetostrictive Ultrasonic Scalers
Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Scalers
By Application:
Periodontics
Endodontics
Others
By End-users:
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Others
Ultrasonic Dental Scalers Market Key Competitors Include:
Magpie Tech Corp.
Den-Mat Holdings LLC
Coltene Whaledent Pvt. Ltd
Aseptico Inc.
Deldent
Henry Schein Inc.
DENTSPLY International
Kerr Corporation
Flight Dental Systems
Micron Corporation
EMS
Mectron s.p.a.
APOZA
Being Foshan Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.
BonART LTD.
Brasseler USA
Danaher
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on more than 10,000 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to new entrants across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on more than 10,000 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to new entrants across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
