Cell Freezing Media Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3 percent during the forecast period
Advantages of cell freezing for the storage and use later for any research study and other programs are likely to fuel the market growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 28, 2023 ) As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global “Cell Freezing Media Market” was USD 673.25 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3 percent during the forecast period to reach USD 942.87 million by 2029.
Cell Freezing Media Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Cell Freezing Media Market Report includes an analysis through market size, growth potential, key players, and emerging trends. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Cell Freezing Media Market by value and volume. The research methodology includes primary and secondary research, industry expert interviews, data analysis, and market segmentation. The Cell Freezing Media Market analysis is conducted using quantitative and qualitative methods.
Cell Freezing Media Market Dynamics
The benefits of Cell Freezing such as the prevention of ice formation in intracellular and prevention from cell dehydration are expected to drive the Cell Freezing Media Market.
Cell Freezing Media Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest market share in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period due to rising focus on biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals.
Cell Freezing Media Market Segmentation:
By Product:
Chinese Hamster Ovary Cell Media
Hybridoma Media
Insect Media
Vaccine Production Media
By Type:
Biopharmaceuticals
Pharmaceuticals
Academics & Research
Cell Freezing Media Market Key Competitors Include:
Nippon Genetics
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
HiMedia Laboratories
Mediatech, Inc.
MiltenyiBiotec
BioLifeSolutions, Inc.
General Data Healthcare
Cell Applications
Merck KGaA
PromoCell GmbH
Atlanta Biologicals
Akron Biotechnology
Sigma-Aldrich
MP Biomedicals
Quality Biological
Bulldog Bio
GE Healthcare Life Sciences
Hemacare Corporation
FUJIFILM Wako Chemicals
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on more than 10,000 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to new entrants across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on more than 10,000 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to new entrants across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
