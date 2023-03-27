Steel Wire Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.26 percent during the forecast period
A thick rod of steel or another material is dragged through a circular die of a high-hardness mold that is thinner than the ingot to create steel wire, which is not created using the spinning method used to create biological fibers and glass fiber.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 27, 2023 ) As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global “Steel Wire Market” was USD 99.24 billion in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.26 percent during the forecast period to reach USD 151.85 billion by 2029.
Steel Wire Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Steel Wire Market Report includes an analysis through market size, growth potential, key players, and emerging trends. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Steel Wire Market by value and volume. The research methodology includes primary and secondary research, industry expert interviews, data analysis, and market segmentation. The Steel Wire Market analysis is conducted using quantitative and qualitative methods.
Steel Wire Market Dynamics
Construction of suspension bridges to improve connectivity and infrastructure is expected to drive the Steel Wire Market. A major factor propelling the steel wire market is the growing use of steel wire in the construction, automotive, and aviation industries.
Steel Wire Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific held the largest share of the Steel Wire Market in 2021. Increased demand from building and infrastructure projects, rising automobile production, expanding energy transfer infrastructure is expected to drive the Asia Pacific Steel Wire Market.
Steel Wire Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Carbon Steel
Alloy Steel
Stainless Steel
By Form:
Non-rope
Rope
By End-Use:
Construction
Automotive
Energy
Agriculture
Industrial
Steel Wire Market Key Competitors Include:
ArcelorMittal
Nippon Steel
JFE Steel Corporation
TATA Steel Limited
Bekaert SA
The Heico Companies
Ferrier Nord
Byelorussian Steel Works
Kobe Steel, Ltd.
VIRAJ PROFILES LTD.
JSW Steel Ltd.
Hendrik Veder
Kiswire Inc.
Mahadev Industries
Mazzella Companies
Fasten Group
Gustav Wolf GmbH
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on more than 10,000 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to new entrants across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
