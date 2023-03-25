Sleep Tech Devices Market to hit USD 41.62 Bn over the forecast period
Ageing populations are vulnerable to rising chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure. These diseases are known to reason abnormal action through metabolism, which can result in changes in patterns of breathing and rhythm.
As per Maximize Market research, a global business research and consultancy firm, the total global market for Sleep Tech Devices Market was USD 14.28 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 41.62 Bn by 2029.
Sleep Tech Devices Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes Sleep Tech Devices Market segment trends, technology, and investment, as well as a competitive landscape. It also includes statistics, various trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, and every minute data relating to the Sleep Tech Devices Market necessary for forecasting its revenue. MMR’s expert analysts have used extensive primary and secondary research methodologies to collect data for the Sleep Tech Devices Market report.
Sleep Tech Devices Market Dynamics
The ongoing trend of advanced wearables is contributing to the Sleep Tech Devices Market immensely. The factor that is expected to hamper the market growth is the low penetration of sleep technology in developing and underdeveloped economies.
Sleep Tech Devices Market Regional Insights
The Sleep Tech Devices Market in the North America region is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of obesity and the geriatric population.
Sleep Tech Devices Market Segmentation
By Product
Sleep monitoring devices
Sleep wearables
Sleep trackers
Sleep gadgets
Digital application tools
Others
By End-user
Hospitals
Home care settings
Sleep laboratories
Others
Sleep Tech Devices Market Key Competitors include:
Eight Sleep
Philips
Dreem
Casper
Nokia
Sleepace
Xiaomi
Oura Health
Fitbit
Emfit and Neuron
Samsung
Compumedics
Sleep Shepherd
Nihon Kohden Corporation, Inc.
Masimo Corporation
Neovasc Inc.
