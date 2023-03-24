Cargo Drones Market worth $9.4 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 38.6%
Cargo Drones Market by Solution (Platform, Software, Infrastructure), Industry (Retail, Healthcare, Agriculture, Defense and Maritime), Range (Close-Range, Short-Range, Mid-Range, Long-Range), Payload, Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 24, 2023 ) This report analyzes the cargo drones market from 2022 to 2030. It discusses various industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the cargo drones market along with the factors that drive, restrain, and challenge the market growth globally. The cargo drones market is projected to grow from USD 0.6 billion in 2022 to 9.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 38.6%. Factors such as the need to reduce CO2 emissions and carbon footprint, reduction in cargo drone component prices and smart city initiatives are driving the market growth.
Based on solution, the platform segment is expected to lead the cargo drones market in 2022. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing need of new technologies and hardware components which can carry maximum load with a maximum range.
Based on Payload, the 250-499 Kg segment is expected to have the largest growth in cargo drones market in 2022. The growth of this segment is due to the need to increase transport military equipments on to the battlefield in a very short span and also safely even in difficult weather conditions.
Based on Industry, the retail segment is expected to have the highest share in 2022. The increasing demand for e-commerce goods, increasing need to transport retails goods from warehouse to distribution centers, from distribution center to warehouse and warehouse to warehouse is driving this segment.
Based on region, the North America region is estimated to lead the market in 2022. This region includes US and Canada. The increasing investments in the cargo drones market and the presence of top companies in this region is driving this segment.
Major players operating in the Cargo drones market include Silent Arrow (US), Sabrewing Aircraft Company (US), Volocopter Gmbh (Germany), Dronamics (UK) and Natilus (US). These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America and Europe. These companies have products with wider applications, a larger product footprint, significant market share and , broader geographical use cases. They have established a strong market presence, reputable products with a strong business strategies.
