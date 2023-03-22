Private Cloud Market expected to hit USD 528.36 Bn by 2029 during the forecast period
Private clouds provide greater security and privacy by utilizing both business firewalls and internal hosting to guarantee that operations and sensitive data are not accessible to third-party providers.
As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global "Private Cloud Market" was USD 65.98 billion in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.7 percent during the forecast period to reach USD 528.36 billion by 2029.
Private Cloud Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Private Cloud Market refers to the global industry that provides cloud services to the small, medium and large enterprises. The Private Cloud Market report includes an analysis through market size, growth potential, key players, and emerging trends. The research methodology includes primary and secondary research, data analysis, and market segmentation.
Private Cloud Market Dynamics
The rising movement of organizations toward the adoption of digital transformation and the advancement of customer satisfaction is expected to drive the market. With advantages such as on-demand availability and low cost, startups and SMEs are rapidly turning to cloud services which drive the Private Cloud Market.
Private Cloud Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Private Cloud Market in 2021. The massive increasing amounts of transactions and data at these enterprises, the United States and Canada have taken the lead in the installation of private cloud server solutions.
Private Cloud Market Segmentation:
By Service Model:
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
Platform as a Service (PaaS)
Software as a service (SaaS)
By Deployment Model:
Public cloud
Private cloud
By Organization Size:
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
By Verticals:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Telecommunications
IT and ITeS
Government and Public Sector
Retail and Consumer Goods
Manufacturing
Private Cloud Market Key Competitors Include:
AWS
Cisco
Dell
Google
HPE
IBM
Microsoft
OpenStack
SAP
VMware
Stripe
Databricks
HashiCorp
Toast
Plaid
Figma
ServiceTitan
Checkout.com
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Public Cloud in BFSI Market : The market is expected to hit USD 156 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 15 percent during the forecast period.
Cloud Applications Market : The market was USD327 billion in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19 percent to reach USD1314 billion by 2029.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on more than 10,000 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to new entrants across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
