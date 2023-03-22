Documentary Exposes Deforestation and its Effects on Animals
Step and Repeat LA Creates Customized Backdrop for ‘Why On Earth’ Documentary Screening!
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 22, 2023 ) MALIBU, CA - In her latest documentary, ‘Why On Earth’, writer and director, Katie Cleary, shines some much needed light on deforestation and illegal trade, and what effects these practices have on animal wildlife. Featuring Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, the documentary became available to stream in August of 2022 on various platforms. Recently, a private screening was held at Rafi Lounge in Malibu on March 8th.
The documentary also educates viewers on various non-sustainable industries, such as the production of palm oil and its devastating effects on orangutans. Other animals covered in this documentary include elephants, rhinos, lions, sharks, and more. According to the documentary’s website, the director believes that “by caring for these beautiful animals, we begin a healing process that will eventually help us all.”
Step and Repeat LA was commissioned by the director herself to create a customized backdrop for this very exclusive event. Created using a matte-finished fabric material and printed using eco-friendly water-based ink on a state-of-the-art printer, the photo-op backdrop measured 8’ high by 10’ wide. Step and Repeat LA also provided red carpet, lighting, and installation services.
‘Why On Earth’ is available now to stream on iTunes, Amazon, VUDU, vimeo, YouTube, and hoopla.
From private screenings to private parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating photo op backdrops for nearly 15 years. The company is a one-stop-shop for everything red carpet, and effectively handles every detail - from design & layout, to in-house production & quality check, and even professional setup & tear-down services. With same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premier red carpet backdrop producer.
