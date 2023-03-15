Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market Demand: Opportunities and Challenges in Latest Research Report for Business Growth
Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market is projected to reach USD 1,285 million by 2027. Report provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 15, 2023 ) The report "Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market by Type (Block Co-Polymers, Naphthalene Sulfonates, Lignosulfonates, Others), End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Military, Electric Vehicles, Industrial, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027 ", is estimated to grow from USD 735 million in 2022 to USD 1,285 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. Development of smart devices and other industrial goods using lithium-ion battery is driving the growth of lithium-ion battery dispersant market.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=170323612
The Block Co-polymer segment is expected to hold the largest share of the lithium-ion battery dispersant market, during the forecast period
The block co-polymer segment is expected to lead the lithium-ion battery dispersant market during the forecast period by value. Block co-polymers are effective for dispersing pigments in organic liquids. They are used to form pigment dispersions that are used in a variety of solvent-borne coating compositions. Such pigment dispersions are widely used in lithium-ion batteries. Thus, growth in lithium-ion batteries will drive the market for the segment.
Among end-use, electric vehicle is the largest segment in the lithium-ion battery dispersant market
The electric vehicle segment is expected to lead the lithium-ion battery dispersant market during the forecast period by value. A significant portion of the population in countries such as China and Germany are shifting towards electric vehicles, creating the market for lithium-ion batteries. Thus, growth in lithium-ion batteries will bolster the demand for lithium-ion battery dispersant.
Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest lithium-ion battery dispersant market
Asia Pacific is expected to lead the lithium-ion battery dispersant market during the forecast period by value. This demand can be attributed to the high growth in emerging economies of the region that has made Asia Pacific a lucrative market for the manufacturers of lithium-ion battery. The presence of electronic manufacturers in the region, such as Panasonic Corp. (Japan), Sony Corp. (Japan), Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), is a key factor driving the market demand for lithium-ion battery market, creating the demand for lithium-ion battery dispersant in Asia Pacific.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=170323612
Browse in-depth TOC on "Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market"
124 – Tables
40 – Figures
126 – Pages
Some of the leading players in this market include Ashland (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), Toyocolor Co., Ltd. (Japan), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Croda International PLC (UK), Borregaard AS (Norway).
LG Chem is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of lithium-ion battery dispersant. LG Chem is one of the leading chemical manufacturing companies and offers its products under five product segments—petrochemicals, energy solutions, advanced materials, life sciences, and common & others. Along with lithium-ion battery dispersant, the company also offers various kinds of IT materials such as polarizers, automotive materials for LCD photoresists, OLED materials, battery materials and others, as well as reverse osmosis (RO) membrane. The dispersant offered by the company is specially focused on applications such as automobile batteries which is the growing market for lithium-ion battery. The company has more than 20 subsidiaries. It has a regional presence in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America.
Ashland is one of the major players which provide specialty materials to cater to a wide range of applications, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food & beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers its products under four segments—life sciences, personal care & household, specialty additives, and intermediates & solvents.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=170323612
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=170323612
The Block Co-polymer segment is expected to hold the largest share of the lithium-ion battery dispersant market, during the forecast period
The block co-polymer segment is expected to lead the lithium-ion battery dispersant market during the forecast period by value. Block co-polymers are effective for dispersing pigments in organic liquids. They are used to form pigment dispersions that are used in a variety of solvent-borne coating compositions. Such pigment dispersions are widely used in lithium-ion batteries. Thus, growth in lithium-ion batteries will drive the market for the segment.
Among end-use, electric vehicle is the largest segment in the lithium-ion battery dispersant market
The electric vehicle segment is expected to lead the lithium-ion battery dispersant market during the forecast period by value. A significant portion of the population in countries such as China and Germany are shifting towards electric vehicles, creating the market for lithium-ion batteries. Thus, growth in lithium-ion batteries will bolster the demand for lithium-ion battery dispersant.
Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest lithium-ion battery dispersant market
Asia Pacific is expected to lead the lithium-ion battery dispersant market during the forecast period by value. This demand can be attributed to the high growth in emerging economies of the region that has made Asia Pacific a lucrative market for the manufacturers of lithium-ion battery. The presence of electronic manufacturers in the region, such as Panasonic Corp. (Japan), Sony Corp. (Japan), Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), is a key factor driving the market demand for lithium-ion battery market, creating the demand for lithium-ion battery dispersant in Asia Pacific.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=170323612
Browse in-depth TOC on "Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market"
124 – Tables
40 – Figures
126 – Pages
Some of the leading players in this market include Ashland (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), Toyocolor Co., Ltd. (Japan), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Croda International PLC (UK), Borregaard AS (Norway).
LG Chem is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of lithium-ion battery dispersant. LG Chem is one of the leading chemical manufacturing companies and offers its products under five product segments—petrochemicals, energy solutions, advanced materials, life sciences, and common & others. Along with lithium-ion battery dispersant, the company also offers various kinds of IT materials such as polarizers, automotive materials for LCD photoresists, OLED materials, battery materials and others, as well as reverse osmosis (RO) membrane. The dispersant offered by the company is specially focused on applications such as automobile batteries which is the growing market for lithium-ion battery. The company has more than 20 subsidiaries. It has a regional presence in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America.
Ashland is one of the major players which provide specialty materials to cater to a wide range of applications, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food & beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers its products under four segments—life sciences, personal care & household, specialty additives, and intermediates & solvents.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=170323612
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Ashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results