The Ultimate Widower's Guide: Advice from Men
Twenty-one men reveal what it’s like to be among the 2.6 million widowers in the U.S. in new non-fiction book.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 14, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Ft. Myers, FL and Milwaukee, WI – Widowers share varied insights, advice and experiences on 24 topics with the goal of helping other men survive the death of a spouse or significant other in award-winning Bonnie Merryfield's new non-fiction book. The Ultimate Widower's Guide: Advice from Men has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
In 2020, there were 2.6 million widowers in the United States. According to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 100,000 men become widowed each year. The death of a spouse or significant other ranks as the #1 loss on “life stress scales.”
In The Ultimate Widower’s Guide: Advice from Men, chapter introductions contain the author’s insights regarding the death of a spouse from a widow's perspective, but the majority of the text consists of quotes from 21 widowed men. Each chapter concludes with a short journal section in which the reader is encouraged to answer questions relating to the chapter’s topic and apply what he has just read to his personal situation. The book also includes a detailed checklist of notifications, changes and cancellations that may be needed following a spouse’s death.
A brief background of each man interviewed gives insight into his quotes. “She wasn’t supposed to die first,” and “I worked hard so she would be provided for when I died” were comments heard often during the three-hour interviews. None of the men had expected to outlive their spouse, but they had. The men discussed 24 important aspects of widowhood, sharing their experiences to encourage others to live a fulfilling life despite their devastating loss.
How does a grieving man find the strength to move through his own debilitating grief, deal with a grieving family, tackle chores his spouse might have handled, in some cases family finances, and re-enter society? To ignore these widowers is not only preventing them from moving through their grief, but it is preventing society from the benefit of their future contributions. The best way to bring widowers back into the mainstream is to have them read the experiences of other surviving spouses.
This easy-to-read book combines the experiences and advice of 21 men and the widowed author who incorporate their no-nonsense approach into a “game plan” to reassure widowers it’s possible to move through loss and find a different level of happiness from what they had known.
Bonnie Merryfield was widowed in 2018 after being married for 44 years. Her first book, So Now You're a Widow: Tips, Advice, and Stories from Widows to Widows, won a 2020 CIPA EVVY award. The author is passionate about encouraging surviving spouses to lead rich and productive lives, a goal evident in her motivational speaking engagements. A retired high school English teacher, she resides in Florida and Wisconsin.
