Tab Leads and Tab Seal Film Market to See Booming Growth (CAGR of 13.6%) - Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast by 2027
Tab Leads and Tab Seal Film Market research report categorizes the global market by Material (Aluminum, Copper, Nickel, Polyamide, End User (Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Military, Industrial) & Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 14, 2023 ) The report "Tab Leads and Tab Seal Film Market by Material (Aluminum, Copper, Nickel, Polyamide, End User (Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Military, Industrial) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World) - Global Forecast to 2027" is projected to grow from USD 318 million in 2022 to USD 600 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. Tab leads are a part of pouch batteries and are used in consumer electronics, military equipment, and electric vehicles. The market for tab leads and tab seal film is competitive and mainly dominated by established players. The threat of new entrants in this market is low, as the market is capital-intensive.
Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), MISUZU Holding (China), SAMA (South Korea), and Yujin Technology (South Korea) are some of the key players operating in the tab leads & tab seal film market. These players have adopted strategies such as joint ventures and expansions, to enhance their business `revenue and market share. Expansion of manufacturing plants globally is one of the key strategies adopted by some players to cater to the increasing demand for tab leads & tab seal film.
By raw material, polyamide is estimated to be the fasted-growing segment during the forecast period, in terms of value
Tab leads are associated with a pouch lithium-ion battery and are used to conduct electricity from the inside pouch lithium-ion battery to the external appliance. These tab leads have polyamide film on it, which serves as an insulator and is laminated on partially to both sides of tab leads.
By end user, industrial segment is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value
As a significant portion of electric vehicle manufacturers is shifting towards pouch batteries, the growth in electric vehicles is expected to enhance the demand for pouch batteries. This, in turn, will enhance the demand for tab leads and tab seal films.
Toray Battery Separator Film Korea is one of the players in the global tab leads & tab seal film market. The company is a subsidiary of Toray Industries Inc., which offers battery separator film under the brand name of Setela. In October 2021, Toray established battery separator film joint venture with LG Chem in Hungary. Under this partnership, LG Chem invested around USD 375 million. The new joint venture planned to manufacture battery separator film for car lithium-ion batteries for LG Group in Europe and the US, using existing THU facilities.
Another important player in the global tab leads & tab seal film market is T&T Enertechno Co., Ltd. which was established through a business tie-up between Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. and Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd., as a company specializing in manufacturing and selling lithium-ion battery packaging materials. T&T Enertechno Co., Ltd. offers all types of lithium-ion battery packaging materials and related products, including soft packaging (aluminum laminated film), hard packaging (metal can), and tab sealant. The company also offers battery inspection services. Toppan Inc. has its various research facilities at the Research Institute in Saitama, Japan, which facilitates T&T Enertechnos R&D. The company has a regional presence in Asia Pacific.
