Al Matiya Club Embraces Dhahab Sports and Web 3.0 for Technology and Sports Forum at Atlantis The Royal
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 05, 2023 ) Dubai, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine an event that unites technology and sports, with the presence of royalty family members from the League of Arab States and the possibility of carrying out instant and secure transactions using cryptocurrencies with blockchain technology on Web 3.0. That's exactly what Al Matiya Club is preparing for the Technology and Sports Forum, which will be held at the iconic Atlantis The Royal.
With a broad business vision and with the exponential increase in online business, Dhahab Sports has positioned itself as a noteworthy digital asset since even before its launch it was already adopted as an official asset by Al Matiya Club team from the United Arab Emirates together with the announcement of a 3-year partnership where fans and team partners will have many advantages in participating in the Marketplace on Web 3.0 that will start operating soon after its launch in March on the Latoken exchange.
Also in March, 20th, the Technology and Sports Fair will take place, an event organized by the Al Matiya Club to be held at the Atlantis The Royal innovating by incorporating Web 3.0 assets as a payment form, having Dhahab Sports as its main asset, bringing for the public all the security of blockchain technology. This event will be attended by 10 Sheikhs from the UAE, members of the royal families of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain as follows:
• Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Rashed AlMaktoum
• His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan
• His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan
• His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum
• His Highness Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum Al Maktoum
• His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum
• Her Highness Sheikha Maitha bint Mohamed bin Rashed Al Maktoum
• His Highness Sheikh Marwan bin Mohamed bin Rashed AlMaktoum
• His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Juma Al Maktoum
• His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Al Sharqi
• His Highness Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan
• Her Highness Sheikha Lamis bint Hamad bin Ali Al Mualla
• Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Khalifa Al Khalifa
Besides, many other important figures from the League of Arab States and prominent people from world soccer will be present as well as many sports sponsors.
Dhahab Sports is a Web 3.0 asset that allows for instant and secure transactions. Since it is based on blockchain technology, all transactions are public, immutable and at the same time maintain privacy, a right that is greatly violated in a time when data is everywhere.
For the Technology and Sports Forum organized by Al Matiya Club, sponsors and participants will be able to pay with Dhahab Sports (DHS), AED (Dirham), USD, EUR, USDT, BTC (Bitcoin). Spaces are available for sponsors both on the event stage and in communication pieces, in addition to special mentions in the Forum program. Seats for the tables of royal families and Sheikhs and nearby tables can be purchased now.
The Al Matiya team believes that embracing Web 3.0 to enable payment for tickets and tables will attract a more diverse and innovative audience and sees the Middle East region as a perfect stage for this innovation as blockchain-based assets are increasingly most popular and on the rise and the Dhahab Sports team is already working on new partnerships so that the asset is adopted in various sectors, such as tourism, commerce and financial services.
The inclusion of innovative technologies such as blockchain and digital currencies can offer several advantages, such as greater security and transparency in financial transactions, greater accessibility and speed, benefiting companies, facilitating services and customers. In fact, Dhahab Sports is not only innovating and revolutionizing the world of soccer and its business system, but it is also paving the way for technologies powered by blockchain to enter the market once and for all, thus allowing the definitive use of web 3.0 and everything it can offer.
Access https://almatiyaclub.com/event-tickets to purchase tickets or to get information about sponsors and partners fees; send a message to info@almattiyaclub.com or juma.atiq@hotmail.com. For more information call +971509553838 or +971508777247.
Media Contact:
Fábio Pedreira
Momento Mídia
+55 11 9 4088 1109
