Where The Love Light Gleams
Outskirts Press announces Where The Love Light Gleams, the latest highly-anticipated drama / european / english, irish, scottish, welsh book from Mesa, AZ author Roberta Kennedy.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 02, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Mesa, AZ - Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Where The Love Light GleamsN/A by Roberta Kennedy, which is the author's most recent book to date. The 6 x 9 black & white paperback in the drama / european / english, irish, scottish, welsh category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a suggested retail price of $19.95. The webpage at www.outskirtspress.com/wherethelovelightgleams was launched simultaneously with the book's publication.
About the Book (Excerpts & Info)
Rowan Grace Brown age 34 moves to her father’s native Scotland to begin a new life. Divorced and needing a change she has always loved her father’s country and had planned to move before but didn’t have the courage to do so. Knowing that her Dad’s twin sister Grace would love for her to live with her Rowan takes a huge leap of faith and does just that. Plus there is Alex Corbett, a childhood friend in Rowan Tree, the town where she is going. She has said her prayers that she and Alex will become more than friends, packs her bags and moves to Scotland.
Deftly constructed at 458 pages, Where The Love Light Gleams is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the drama / european / english, irish, scottish, welsh category.
Additionally, Where The Love Light Gleams can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price set by the author in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore at www.outskirtspress.com/bookstore
ISBN: 9781478773160 Format: 6 x 9 Black & White Paperback SRP: $19.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/wherethelovelightgleams
About the Author
Roberta Kennedy has a great love for Scotland and her people and knew that she must write a novel about this beautiful country and though the characters in the story are fictitious they have many qualities of her Scottish and American friends.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control.
