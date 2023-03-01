Kemah Texas Event News: Paranormal Horror Supernatural Fiction Book, Charon's Last Call, Book Release Announced With Author Appearing At The Voodoo Hut
Paranormal Horror Supernatural Fiction Book, Charon's Last Call, Author Gina Lynelle Schaefer will be at the official book release launch to be held 6:00 PM March 3, 2023 in Kemah Texas at the Voodoo Hut 511 Bradford Ave, Kemah, TX 77565
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 01, 2023 ) Kehmah, Texas -- Houston Author of Paranormal Horror Supernatural Fiction, Gina Lynelle Schaefer, launches her latest book, Charon's Last Call at The Voodoo Hut, Kemah, Texas on March 3, 2023, at 6:00pm.
The widely anticipated book release, Charon's Last Call, will be held at the historic Voodoo Hut in Kemah, Texas, on March 3, 2023, starting at 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm. The book launch celebrates Mrs. Schaefer's fourth book composing paranormal, supernatural horror with southern charm.
In the book Charon's Last Call, ISBN: 978-1-94618-22-0-3, the protagonist Gary Charon holds the unpleasant position of shifting through the seedy and immoral lives of people passing through from this world onto the next as hell's eternal guide between life, death, or arbitration.
The book will be available at all major bookstores, including Barnes & Nobel, Books-A-Million, and Amazon.
About Gina Lynelle Schaefer
Gina Lynelle Schaefer was born in Lafayette, Louisiana, in 1970 and grew up in Spring, Texas, from age six. She holds a degree in Psychology from the University of Houston. She is a lover of the Victorian Era, a wife, a mother, and teaches AP English. Gina's favorites include traveling to haunted sites and investigating paranormal events. Her other titles are Tenaha, Thirteenth Hour, and Pied Piper Prince. A second novel is planned for Tenaha in the fall of 20223. See more at:
http://www.ginalynelle.com
About The Voodoo Hut
The Voodoo Hut is a local favorite sports bar/restaurant in Kemah, Texas, offering a party atmosphere. Cat Scratch Kitchen & Restaurant serves delicious cuisine made-from-scratch dishes inside the Hut. The Sports-Bar Experience is on full display with thirty even big-screen TVs, games, entertainment, live music concerts, and indoor and outdoor spaces with High Art from local artists ranging from weird to extra weird on exhibition. Must see to obtain the full experience! Visit:
511 Bradford Ave, Kemah, TX 77565, (281) 549-6164,
http://thevoodoohut.com
The Texas Book Publishers Association is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) advocate for Texas literature through publishing support, legislation, and education.
Contact:
Texas Book Publishers Association
Publisher: Dino Price
281-438-7500
editor@texasbookpublishers.org
http://texasbookpublishers.org/
