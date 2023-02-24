Food Blenders and Mixers Market Size, Share, Market Trends, Forecast - 2027
The primary factor anticipated to propel market growth for food blenders and mixers over the long run is the expanding food processing industry along with rising consumption of bread and dairy food products in developing nations.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 24, 2023 ) According to a research report "Food Blenders and Mixers Market by Type (High Shear, Shaft, Ribbon Mixer, Double Cone, Planetary Mixer, Screw Mixers & Blenders), Application (Bakery, Dairy, Beverages, Confectionery), Technology, Mode of Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market for food blenders and mixers is estimated at USD 8.0 billion in 2022. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2027. Manufcatuers from food and beverages industry are trying to develop their market sustainability by replacing traditional mixing and blending equipments with fully-integrated lines that increase overall efficiency. The new high-performance mixers and blenders has been developed, with improved processing capability and versatility.
By technology, the continuous mixing technology market is projected to achieve the highest CAGR growth in the food blenders and mixers market.
The dairy and beverages industries prefer continuous blenders and mixers because their production lines are typically continuous. Continuous blenders and mixers are also the most efficient and simple to control in terms of process. As a result, the continuous technology market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the food blenders and mixers market.
The high-shear mixers segment is projected to dominate the food blenders and mixers market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
High-shear mixers help processors accomplish multiple objectives, including homogenization, emulsification, powder wet-out, and deagglomeration. The beverage and dairy industries prefer these kinds of highly efficient mixers. With the global expansion in the beverage and dairy industries, a greater demand is anticipated for high-shear mixers.
Europe is projected to achieve the largest market share in the food blenders and mixers market.
By region, Europe dominated the global food blenders and mixers market, owing to the optimal use of processing equipment in the country's food and beverage industry and the concentration of most key players in the region. The key players operating in the food blenders & mixers market in the region include GEA Group (Germany), Marel (Iceland), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Bühler (Switzerland), and Krones (Germany).
Key Market Players
Key market players operating the global food blenders and mixers market include GEA Group (Germany), Tetra Laval (Switzerland), SPX Flow (US), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Marel (Iceland), Krones AG (Germany), Sulzer Ltd (Switzerland), Buhler (Switzerland), JBT (US), KHS Group (Germany), Hosokawa Micron Group (Japan), Amixon GmbH (Germany), Technosilos AP (Italy), Admix Inc. (US), and Nano Pharm Technology Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd. (China). These players focus on expanding their production facilities by launching products to grow their businesses and market share. They also focus on extensive R&D initiatives, geographical expansions, and strategic acquisitions to gain a foothold over the large extent of the market's supply chain.
