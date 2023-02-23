Hygroscopic Building Material Market Set for Rapid Growth Of USD 1,120 Million By 2027: MarketsandMarkets™
Hygroscopic Building Material Market research report categorizes the global market by Adsorption Process, End Use, Type, Application & Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 23, 2023 ) The global Hygroscopic Building Material Market size is estimated at USD 818 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,120 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5%. The demand for hygroscopic building material is primarily driven by the rising demand from emerging markets and growth of construction industry globally. However, depletion of raw material are key challenges faced by manufacturers of hygroscopic building material.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=136827104
Asia Pacific is a key market for the production of hygroscopic building materials production and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% in terms of value during the forecasted period. The availability of low-cost raw materials and labor, coupled with increasing domestic demand, makes the region an attractive investment destination for hygroscopic building materials manufacturers. The Chinese market is the key target for various international players and regional players due to the availability of cheap labor, natural resources, and supportive government policies. This has influenced the use of hygroscopic building material in industrial production.
Based on type, inorganic minerals/clays has the largest share in the global Hygroscopic Building Material Market. Bentonite is a naturally occurring material produced by the alteration of volcanic ash in marine environments. It mainly consists of the clay mineral smectite, usually montmorillonite which is a highly adsorbent, chemically inert, and non-corrosive substance. Bentonite possesses exceptional hygroscopic properties, plasticity and lubricity, high shear and compressive strength, high dry-bonding strength, low permeability, and low compressibility that make bentonite commercially viable. Bentonite is widely used in foundry sand binding, drilling mud, iron ore palletization, and as a waterproofing and sealing agent in civil engineering works. It has an ability to swell and gel when dispersed in water, which facilitates its use in construction applications, mainly in excavation and foundation works.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Hygroscopic Building Material Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=136827104
Browse 117 Market Data Tables And 45 Figures Spread Through 164 Pages And In-Depth TOC On "Hygroscopic Building Material Market”
Based on application, The building material segment dominated the hygroscopic building material market, with a share of 60.4% in terms of value, of the overall market in 2021. Hygroscopic building materials such as amorphous silica, activated alumina, and calcium oxides are used in concrete materials owing to their excellent moisture adsorbing ability. Lime or calcium oxide is one of the principal ingredients in the production of portland cement, the basis for most mortars and concrete
The key players in this market are Porocel Corporation (US), W.R. Grace (US), Clariant (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Arkema SA (France), Honeywell International (UK), Jalon Chemicals (China), Hengye Inc (US), Dessica Chemicals (India), and Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd. (Japan).
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=136827104
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=136827104
Asia Pacific is a key market for the production of hygroscopic building materials production and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% in terms of value during the forecasted period. The availability of low-cost raw materials and labor, coupled with increasing domestic demand, makes the region an attractive investment destination for hygroscopic building materials manufacturers. The Chinese market is the key target for various international players and regional players due to the availability of cheap labor, natural resources, and supportive government policies. This has influenced the use of hygroscopic building material in industrial production.
Based on type, inorganic minerals/clays has the largest share in the global Hygroscopic Building Material Market. Bentonite is a naturally occurring material produced by the alteration of volcanic ash in marine environments. It mainly consists of the clay mineral smectite, usually montmorillonite which is a highly adsorbent, chemically inert, and non-corrosive substance. Bentonite possesses exceptional hygroscopic properties, plasticity and lubricity, high shear and compressive strength, high dry-bonding strength, low permeability, and low compressibility that make bentonite commercially viable. Bentonite is widely used in foundry sand binding, drilling mud, iron ore palletization, and as a waterproofing and sealing agent in civil engineering works. It has an ability to swell and gel when dispersed in water, which facilitates its use in construction applications, mainly in excavation and foundation works.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Hygroscopic Building Material Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=136827104
Browse 117 Market Data Tables And 45 Figures Spread Through 164 Pages And In-Depth TOC On "Hygroscopic Building Material Market”
Based on application, The building material segment dominated the hygroscopic building material market, with a share of 60.4% in terms of value, of the overall market in 2021. Hygroscopic building materials such as amorphous silica, activated alumina, and calcium oxides are used in concrete materials owing to their excellent moisture adsorbing ability. Lime or calcium oxide is one of the principal ingredients in the production of portland cement, the basis for most mortars and concrete
The key players in this market are Porocel Corporation (US), W.R. Grace (US), Clariant (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Arkema SA (France), Honeywell International (UK), Jalon Chemicals (China), Hengye Inc (US), Dessica Chemicals (India), and Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd. (Japan).
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=136827104
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results