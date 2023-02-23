ABC and POPSUGAR Celebrate New Series with Private VIP Screening!
Step and Repeat LA Produces 3D Media Wall for New Gina Rodriguez Show!
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 23, 2023 ) West Hollywood - Gina Rodriguez is an accomplished actress best known for her breakout role in the CW’s hit show, ‘Jane the Virgin’, a series that earned her a Golden Globe Award in 2015. On February 8, she and several other cast members gathered at Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood for an exclusive screening of the pilot episode of her new show, ‘Not Dead Yet’.
According to POPSUGAR’s website, the show “chronicles the misadventures of Nell Serrano (Rodriguez), a thirty-something journalist returning to her old job at a local newspaper. Since leaving a promising career to follow her fiancé to London, Nell now finds herself back in her hometown single, sad, and spiraling only to be assigned to her least favorite beat: obituaries.”
“...things start to get a little weird when she discovers that she can communicate with the subjects of her obituaries. Once she gets over the shock of realizing she can talk to dead people, she finds that she can learn valuable lessons from the lives they lived — even if sometimes that advice leads her into trouble.”
Step and Repeat LA produced one of its signature Media Walls, which featured large 3D letters of the show’s title, as the photo-op backdrop for the private viewing party. The wall measured in at 8’ high by 10’ wide, and was created using a series of wooden set flats with a matte-finished fabric print stretched onto the front-facing side. The press wall was then finished with black gatorfoam returns and a sleek black carpet.
Those in attendance from the show included cast members Hannah Simone, Josh Banday, Lauren Ash, Angela Gibbs, and Rick Glassman. Creators and showrunners David Windsor and Casey Johnson, as well as executive producer, Dean Holland, also attended this exciting event.
From VIP events to birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating photo op backdrops for nearly 15 years. The company provides top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that can create custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are performed by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew, and with a same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s one-stop destination for everything red carpet.
According to POPSUGAR’s website, the show “chronicles the misadventures of Nell Serrano (Rodriguez), a thirty-something journalist returning to her old job at a local newspaper. Since leaving a promising career to follow her fiancé to London, Nell now finds herself back in her hometown single, sad, and spiraling only to be assigned to her least favorite beat: obituaries.”
“...things start to get a little weird when she discovers that she can communicate with the subjects of her obituaries. Once she gets over the shock of realizing she can talk to dead people, she finds that she can learn valuable lessons from the lives they lived — even if sometimes that advice leads her into trouble.”
Step and Repeat LA produced one of its signature Media Walls, which featured large 3D letters of the show’s title, as the photo-op backdrop for the private viewing party. The wall measured in at 8’ high by 10’ wide, and was created using a series of wooden set flats with a matte-finished fabric print stretched onto the front-facing side. The press wall was then finished with black gatorfoam returns and a sleek black carpet.
Those in attendance from the show included cast members Hannah Simone, Josh Banday, Lauren Ash, Angela Gibbs, and Rick Glassman. Creators and showrunners David Windsor and Casey Johnson, as well as executive producer, Dean Holland, also attended this exciting event.
From VIP events to birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating photo op backdrops for nearly 15 years. The company provides top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that can create custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are performed by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew, and with a same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s one-stop destination for everything red carpet.
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Ben Toth
Tel: 8184347591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Step and Repeat LA
Ben Toth
Tel: 8184347591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results