Smart Diapers Market – Business Opportunities and Global Forecast to 2026
Smart Diapers Market research report categorizes the global market With Covid-19 Impact Analysis, by End-Use (Babies, Adults), Technology (RFID Tags, Bluetooth Sensors) and Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 10, 2023 ) The global Smart Diapers Market is estimated to be USD 646 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,531 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2026. The increasing world population and rapid urbanization are major factors driving the growth of the market.
Smart Diapers send information on baby’s as well as for adults sleep along with waking up times and help parents and caregivers to track the position manually hence are ideal for use across a variety of end-user such as Babies and Adults. Smart diaper sensors are also used for tracking body temperature and dampness in the diapers.
Based on technology, the Smart Diapers Market has been segmented two technologies which are RFID tags and Bluetooth sensors. In terms of value, the RFID tag segment is projected to grow at the highest from 2021 to 2026. MIT researchers have invented a tiny RFID sensor that can detect diaper dampness, convey an alarm to caretakers, and trigger a nearby receiver. The sensor can be made for less than 2 cents, making it appropriate for disposable diapers without adding bulk. Hence due to the low cost of these RFID tags, the RFID tag segment is projected to grow at a higher rate then Bluetooth sensors globally.
Based on end-use, the smart diapers market has been segmented into two categories i.e babies and adults. In terms of value, the adults segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest during the forecast period. Smart Diaper are utilized not only for convenience but also to help elderly patients who cannot manage their body functions completely. Many people struggle with incontinence, but a smart diaper can more effectively help them meet their physiological needs. The smart diaper can sense and measure the moisture level of the diaper due to sensor technology. Taking it a step further, using smartphone technology, an app can communicate the state of the diaper to the caregiver, allowing for closer monitoring.
North America, Asia Pacific and Europe are significant regional markets for smart Diapers. The increase in the aging population and disposable income are expected to drive the smart diapers market in North America. Companies working on producing diapers with sensors will allow parents or caregivers to care for babies or the elderly effectively. Smart diapers have sensors linked to smartphone apps and send out notifications when they detect a leak. These products not only provide excellent treatment, but they also aid in keeping hygiene, preventing any form of skin infection. Low demand as well as high cost of the smart diaper have resulted in lower demand in the Middle East & Africa and South American regions.
Some of the key players in the North American smart diapers market are Procter & Gamble (US), Kimberly-Clark (US), Vandrico Solutions Inc (Canada), ElderSens (US), and Smardii Inc. (US).
