3D Scanners Market worth $1.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.9%
3D Scanners Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Type (3D Laser Scanners, Structured Light Scanners), Technology (Laser Triangulation, Pattern Fringe, Laser Pulse, Laser Phase-shift), Range, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 09, 2023 ) The global 3D scanners market size is projected to grow from USD 1.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.5 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. 3D scanners are used in production lines to automate inspection processes. To meet the rising demand for high-quality products in industries such as automotive, healthcare, and architecture & construction, manufacturers are increasingly adopting factory automation to reduce the time and cost of production.
By offering, the hardware segment held the largest share of the 3D scanners market in 2022. 3D scanner-related hardware consists of 3D laser scanners and structured light 3D scanners. An integral part of the scanner hardware includes a projector and camera(s). The projector emits coded light patterns onto objects in strips or dots, which get deformed when the light strikes the object’s surface. After the projection, the camera captures the deformed image. Advancements in 3D scanning technology are making 3D scanners increasingly popular for metrology applications as they are fast and cost-effective. Optically tracked 3D scanning and probing systems use cameras to track the location of the 3D scan head or probe in 3D space. These systems offer freedom of movement, ensure improved accuracy over distance, and can include dynamic referencing.
By type, 3D laser scanners segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. These scanners can capture thousands of data points of a physical object per second in dark and well-lit environments. The prime advantage of lasers in metrology and scanning applications is that they enable fast and non-contact measurement processes. They provide the exact locations of the coordinates of scanned objects to a system. The market for 3D laser scanners is projected to grow significantly due to their easy availability and convenience of usage. These scanners are widely used in automotive, architecture and construction, medical, and energy and power industries. In the automotive sector, 3D laser scanners are used for body-in-white (BIW) assembling as they precisely measure and monitor the locations of slots, studs, holes, and other features to ensure conformity to strict automotive tolerance standards. Similarly, in the aerospace and defense industry, these scanners are used for quality control/inspection, aerodynamics/stress analysis, damage assessment, legacy part reengineering & reverse engineering, and designing & engineering of aircraft components and their assemblies.
The aerospace & defense industry is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period. 3D scanning technology has a wide range of applications in the aerospace & defense industry; it is used for quality control/inspection, aerodynamics/stress analysis, and damage assessment, as well as to carry out reverse engineering and designing and engineering of aircraft components and their assemblies. Another important application of 3D scanners in the aerospace & defense industry, wherein 3D measurement data is critical, is the simulation verification process. The flight vehicle designs used presently are extremely complex; hence, every design aspect is simulated during development. 3D scanners compare the simulation results with the actual results, enabling manufacturers to review and improve various parameters and optimize current and future design processes. Thus, 3D scanners help reduce the frequency of costly test runs and shorten product development cycles. The data captured is effective in assessing aircraft part durability, evaluating safety risks, and understanding the aging process of various aircraft components, thereby ensuring the overall safety and lifetime of the products.
