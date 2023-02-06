Full-Body Scanners Market worth $302 million by 2027
Full-Body Scanners Market by End Use (Transport, Critical Infrastructure), Technology (X-ray, millimeter wave), Type (single view, dual view, 3D), Detection (Manual, Automatic) Component (Hardware, Software) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 06, 2023 ) The Full-body scanners market report provides an analysis of the market from 2022 to 2027. It discusses the industry and technology trends that are currently prevailing in the Full-body scanners market, along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The Full-Body Scanners Market is projected to grow from USD 153 million in 2022 to USD 302 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. Increase in air traffic and various technological advancements in security system is expected to drive growth of the Full-body scanners market.
Based on End Use, the Critical Infrastructure segment of the Full-body scanners market is accounted for the largest growth during the forecast period. Large adoption in prisons for the detection of contrabands in inmates and visitors is one of the main reasons for the increasing demand. Government and homeland security facilities are also increasingly adopting Full-body scanners to enhance the security of these facilities.
Based on technology, millimeter wave segment is witnessing larger growth during the forecast period. Due to public skepticism against X-ray systems, facilities are more inclined to adopt less radiation systems. In 2013, around 250 X-ray scanners were removed by the TSA from airports in the US due to public skepticism based on radiation concerns and privacy of a person. Millimeter Wave scanners have had better reception across the globe, hence, MMW scanners are being widely adopted across airports. Millimeter wave body scanners also provide better imaging for better decision making for security personnel.
North American region accounts for the largest market share among the regions. The US is the largest adopted of Full-body scanners across all infrastructure. The North American market is also ramping up investment in their airports and other facilities hence driving adoption of Full-body scanners. North America is home to the major Full-body scanner manufacturers and service providers. Major OEMs and service providers like Tek84 Inc, (US) and Canon USA Inc. (US) among others run their operations from the US.
Key Market Players:
Major players operating in the Full-body scanners market include Smiths Detection (UK), Leidos Security Detection & Automation (Scotland), LINEV Systems (UK), OD Security (Netherlands), and Tek84 Inc. (US) among others. These key players offer Full-body scanner and services to different key stakeholders.
