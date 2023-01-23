Personal Protective Equipment Market Growth Factors, Opportunities, Ongoing Trends and Key Players 2027
Increasing demand for personal protective equipment in manufacturing and construction industry is the major factors driving the market growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 23, 2023 ) The global Personal Protective Equipment Market will be USD 64.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of -1.3% from USD 68.5 billion in 2022. Personal Protective Equipment Market had a huge demand from healthcare industry in 2020 and 2021, due to the outbreak of Covid-19. During the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks, gloves, face shields and other personal protective equipment were employed as a public and personal health control measure against the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Their use is intended as personal protection to prevent infection and as a source to control and limit the transmission of the virus in a community or healthcare setting.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=132681971
Honeywell International Inc. (US), DuPont De Nemours, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Radians Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Ansell Ltd. (Australia), and MSA Safety Inc. (US), among others are the major players in this market.
Honeywell International Inc. offers products across the buildings, personal safety, vehicles, footwear, industrial, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, security & fire, healthcare & medical, chemicals, and specialty material industries, among others. The company operates through the following business segments, namely, Aerospace, Performance Materials & Technologies, Honeywell Building Technologies, and Safety & Productivity Solutions. The company offers personal protective equipment through the Safety & Productivity Solutions segment. Honeywell International Inc. operates in approximately 750 locations, of which 210 are manufacturing sites.
In May, 2022, Honeywell International Inc. launched two new NIOSH-certified respiratory offerings DC365 & RU8500X series masks to help meet the needs of healthcare workers. The new products expand Honeywell’s personal protective equipment (PPE) portfolio.
In February 2022, Honeywell International Inc. announced a commercial partnership with AstraZeneca to develop next-generation respiratory inhalers that use near-zero global warming potential (GWP) propellants to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
In September 2020, Honeywell International Inc. announced that NFLs Carolina Panthers and Honeywell International Inc. are collaborating to create a safer stadium experience by offering individual personal protective equipment (PPE) packs for Panthers fans and staff, as well as deploying air quality monitoring solutions, via a custom real-time Healthy Buildings dashboard.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life by applying diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, building & construction, healthcare, and worker safety. The company’s worldwide operations are managed through global businesses which are currently reported in four reportable segments, namely, Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, Mobility & Materials, and Corporate. The company offers personal protective equipment through the Water & Protection segment.
In August 2020, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. announced collaboration with Home Depot (US) to donate rolls of Tyvek 1222A to Kaiser Permanente to manufacture PPE products for the COVID-19 crisis.
In April 2020, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. expanded its business by launching a new program, TyvekTogether, to increase the overall availability of Tyvek personal protective garments in the companys continued efforts to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and protect healthcare workers. The company is expected to supply Tyvek material to other PPE manufacturers in the COVID-19 scenario.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Personal Protective Equipment Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=132681971
Browse And In-Depth TOC On "Personal Protective Equipment Market”
220 - Market Data Tables
67 - Figures
285 - Pages
3M Company is a diversified global manufacturer, technology innovator, and marketer of a wide variety of products and services such as abrasives, personal safety, advanced materials, commercial solutions, drug delivery, food safety, home care, consumer health & safety, and others. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Inc. (NYSE), the Chicago Stock Exchange, Inc., and the SWX Swiss Exchange. The company operates its business through four segments, namely, Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics, Healthcare, and Consumer. It offers personal protective equipment through the Safety & Industrial segment.
In May 2022, 3M Company announced an expansion to grow its plant in Valley, Nebraska. The Company is investing approximately USD 58 million to fund the 80,000 square foot expansion that is expected to create approximately 50 new jobs at the facility. This facility is expected to produce respiratory and hearing protection products.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=132681971
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=132681971
Honeywell International Inc. (US), DuPont De Nemours, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Radians Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Ansell Ltd. (Australia), and MSA Safety Inc. (US), among others are the major players in this market.
Honeywell International Inc. offers products across the buildings, personal safety, vehicles, footwear, industrial, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, security & fire, healthcare & medical, chemicals, and specialty material industries, among others. The company operates through the following business segments, namely, Aerospace, Performance Materials & Technologies, Honeywell Building Technologies, and Safety & Productivity Solutions. The company offers personal protective equipment through the Safety & Productivity Solutions segment. Honeywell International Inc. operates in approximately 750 locations, of which 210 are manufacturing sites.
In May, 2022, Honeywell International Inc. launched two new NIOSH-certified respiratory offerings DC365 & RU8500X series masks to help meet the needs of healthcare workers. The new products expand Honeywell’s personal protective equipment (PPE) portfolio.
In February 2022, Honeywell International Inc. announced a commercial partnership with AstraZeneca to develop next-generation respiratory inhalers that use near-zero global warming potential (GWP) propellants to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
In September 2020, Honeywell International Inc. announced that NFLs Carolina Panthers and Honeywell International Inc. are collaborating to create a safer stadium experience by offering individual personal protective equipment (PPE) packs for Panthers fans and staff, as well as deploying air quality monitoring solutions, via a custom real-time Healthy Buildings dashboard.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life by applying diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, building & construction, healthcare, and worker safety. The company’s worldwide operations are managed through global businesses which are currently reported in four reportable segments, namely, Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, Mobility & Materials, and Corporate. The company offers personal protective equipment through the Water & Protection segment.
In August 2020, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. announced collaboration with Home Depot (US) to donate rolls of Tyvek 1222A to Kaiser Permanente to manufacture PPE products for the COVID-19 crisis.
In April 2020, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. expanded its business by launching a new program, TyvekTogether, to increase the overall availability of Tyvek personal protective garments in the companys continued efforts to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and protect healthcare workers. The company is expected to supply Tyvek material to other PPE manufacturers in the COVID-19 scenario.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Personal Protective Equipment Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=132681971
Browse And In-Depth TOC On "Personal Protective Equipment Market”
220 - Market Data Tables
67 - Figures
285 - Pages
3M Company is a diversified global manufacturer, technology innovator, and marketer of a wide variety of products and services such as abrasives, personal safety, advanced materials, commercial solutions, drug delivery, food safety, home care, consumer health & safety, and others. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Inc. (NYSE), the Chicago Stock Exchange, Inc., and the SWX Swiss Exchange. The company operates its business through four segments, namely, Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics, Healthcare, and Consumer. It offers personal protective equipment through the Safety & Industrial segment.
In May 2022, 3M Company announced an expansion to grow its plant in Valley, Nebraska. The Company is investing approximately USD 58 million to fund the 80,000 square foot expansion that is expected to create approximately 50 new jobs at the facility. This facility is expected to produce respiratory and hearing protection products.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=132681971
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results