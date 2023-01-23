Prepreg Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period
Prepreg Market was valued at US$ 11.25 Bn. in 2021 and the total Prepreg revenue is expected to grow at 10.3% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 24.65 Bn.
Prepreg Market was valued at US$ 11.25 Bn. in 2021 and the total Prepreg revenue is expected to grow at 10.3% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 24.65 Bn.
Prepreg Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The market report provides an in-depth analysis of the Prepreg Market and contains historical data, key insights, facts and statistically supported inferences and industry-validated Prepreg Market statistics. It includes Prepreg Market estimations based on an appropriate set of assumptions and methodologies. For the research, the market is segmented based on fiber, resin, manufacturing process, application, and region. A bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the Prepreg Market size. Through secondary research method, the key players in the Prepreg Market have been identified and through primary and secondary research methods, the revenues of key players have been identified.
Prepreg Market Dynamics
The major drivers of the prepreg market are the increasing demand for prepreg in the wind energy sector and the increasing demand for composites in the automotive and aerospace industries. High demand for prepreg in marine and construction industries is also driving the market growth.
Prepreg Market Regional Insights
In 2021, the North America region held the largest market share of 35 percent in the global prepreg market. During the forecast period, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%. The regional market growth is mainly attributed rapidly developing aviation sector in the region.
Prepreg Market Segmentation
By Fiber
Carbon
Glass
Aramid
By Resin
Thermoset
Thermoplastic
By Manufacturing Process
Hot-melt
Solvent dip
By Application
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Wind Energy
Sporting Goods
Others
Prepreg Market Key Competitors include:
Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.
PRF Composite Materials
Barrday Corporation
GMS Composites
Hankuk Carbon
ABC Composites
Solvay
Teijin Limited
Park Electrochemical Corporation
Axiom Materials
Hc Composite
Kineco
Taiwan First Li-Bond Co., Ltd.
North Thin Ply Technology
TCR Composites
Toray Industries Inc.
Hexcel Corporation
Gurit Holding Ag
Royal Tencate N.V.
SGL Group
Lightweight Materials Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 320.7 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2 percent during the forecast period. It is expected to be driven by increased penetration of lightweight components and strict regulations on emissions.
Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 18.32 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.42 percent during the forecast period. It is expected to be driven by the growth of automotive, aerospace engineering and defence industry.
Lightweight Materials Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 320.7 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2 percent during the forecast period. It is expected to be driven by increased penetration of lightweight components and strict regulations on emissions.
Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 18.32 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.42 percent during the forecast period. It is expected to be driven by the growth of automotive, aerospace engineering and defence industry.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
