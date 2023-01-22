IQF Fruits Market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period
The IQF Fruits market size reached USD 6.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.12 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.9 % during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 22, 2023 ) The report published by Maximize Market research, on the IQF Fruits Market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 6.4 Bn in 2021 to USD 10.12 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.9 percent.
IQF Fruits Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The IQF Fruits Market report provides data on the competitive landscape and market developments. The key players are included in the report along with their revenue, financial position and business strategies. The research also includes new techniques and manufacturing cost structures of the IQF Fruits Market. For the research, the market has been segmented by Fruit, End-Use and Sales Channel. The IQF Fruits Market report also provides a region-wise analysis of the market. The major factors that are expected to drive and restrain the market growth are included in the report.
IQF Fruits Market Dynamics
The demand for IQF Fruits is majorly increasing due to the increased desire for exotic fruits with the availability of non-seasonal fruits at all-time. The rapid growth of food processing companies and the increasing use of frozen foods in various food and beverage products are the major factors contributing to the growth of the IQF fruits market.
IQF Fruits Market Regional Insights
In 2021, the IQF fruits market in the North America region held the largest revenue share. The market is majorly driven by the modern lifestyles that have pushed customers to look for hygienic and convenient fruit products, which reduces the usual efforts of washing and chopping fresh fruits.
IQF Fruits Market Segmentation
By Fruit
Berries
Peach
Prune
Bananas
Pineapple
Mangoes
Oranges
Others
By End-use
Food Industry
Bakery and confectionary
Dairy
Fruit-based beverages
Breakfast cereals
Retail (Households)
HoReCa (Food Service Providers)
By Sales channel
Direct Sales (Manufacturers)
Indirect Sales
Hypermarkets/supermarkets
Convenience stores
Specialty retail stores
Traditional grocery stores
Online retailers.
IQF Fruits Market Key Competitors include:
Ardo N.V.
The Agrana Group
Alasko Foods Inc.
AXUS International, LLC.
Danone SA
Himgiri Group
RDM International, Inc.
SunLeaf Renewable Solutions LLP
SunOpta Inc.
Capricorn Food Products India Ltd.
Uren Food Group Ltd.
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Fruit Juice Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 196.49 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.31 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by changing consumer diet due to increasing health consciousness.
Dried Fruits Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 15.49 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.12 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for seasonal fruits which have longer shelf life.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
