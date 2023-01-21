Van Market to hit USD 146.85 Bn at a growth rate of 3.9 percent over 2022-2029 Technological advancement
Van Market was valued at US$ 146.85 Bn. in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 3.9% of CAGR through 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 199.43 Bn.
A global Automotive and transportation business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on "Van Market". The report expects the market to grow from USD 146.85 Bn in 2021 to USD 199.43 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.9 percent.
Van Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a detailed analysis on the Van Market covering key insights that include drivers, challenges, restraints and lucrative opportunities in the market. A segment-wise analysis based on Tonnage capacity, Propulsion, and End-use is covered in the report scope. For the report, both primary and secondary data sources are used. The report includes numerous market risks, opportunities, barriers, and difficulties to growth of the Van Market. Along with government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, current market trends, technological innovation, forthcoming technologies, and technical advancement in linked industries, the research also includes market environment and market dynamics. The report also highlights significant advancements and discoveries made by businesses involved in the industry. The purpose of the research is to offer detailed, upto-date information for market analysis.
The secondary methods includes Press announcements, annual reports, government websites, and market-related research papers. Data is also gathered from commercial sources like Reuters, Bloomberg, Hoovers, etc. As a result, the study can serve as a reference for stakeholders, investors, new entrants, and market observers.
Van Market Dynamics
Sales of commercial vans increased by 56.7% from 2013 to 2019. Manufacturers offer customers a variety of commercial and cargo van options, including different van chassis, heights, engines, and drivetrains, thanks to constant growth of their product lines. The need for van equipment in the van sector has increased as a result of the introduction of commercial cargo van-specific equipment to the product lines of commercial vehicle equipment manufacturers.
Van Market Regional Insights
In 2021, Europe dominate the Van market with a 56% share of the market. During the forecast period, tremendous growth is expected in Europe. Van sales may affected in Europe, which may be mostly due to supply chain disruptions, a manufacturing halt, and lower consumer demand as a result of declining spending power.
Van Market Segmentation
By Tonnage Capicity Type-
Up to 2 Tons, 2-3 Tons, 3-5.5 Tons
By Propulsion-
Battery electric vehicle, Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, Hybride electric vehicle, Internal combustion engine vehicle, Gasoline Vehicle
By End Use-
Commercial, Personal
Van Market's Key Competitors include:
Toyota, Volkswagen Group, Hyundai / Kia, General Motors, Ford, Nissan, Honda, FCA, Renault, Groupe PSA, Suzuki, SAIC, Daimler, BMW, Geely, Changan, Mazda, Dongfeng Motor, BAIC, Mitsubishi
Maximize Market Research is leading information technology and telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market - It was valued at USD 4.45 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 40.28 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 31.7 % during the forecast period (2022-2029). Growing Rental Market expected to drive the Growth of the Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market
Global Automotive Drivetrain Market - Global Automotive Drivetrain Market size was valued at USD 185.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 315 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.5 % during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
