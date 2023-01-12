Crafted Tea Market is expected to hit USD 458.91 Mn by 2029, Present Scenario and Detailed Insights
Craft Tea market size reached USD 330.21 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 458.91 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.2 % during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 12, 2023 ) Maximize Market research has published a market intelligence report on Craft Tea Market. Global market was USD 330.21 Mn in 2021. As per the report, total market opportunity by 2029 will be USD 458.91 Mn.
Crafted Tea Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report focuses on crafted tea value and volume at regional, sub-regional and country level. The research provides a clear representation of the overview of the crafted tea market in the forecast period, which includes micro and macro market trends, pricing analysis and strategic analysis of the leading players. It a detailed report focusing on market growth drivers, regional analysis, market share and leading segments. For better understanding, the crafted tea market is divided into three segments: product type, end-user and distribution channel. The report a also provides detailed analysis of key players with major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing their price, revenue and sales. The overall market size has been ranalyzingd by analysing historical data and future prospects.
Crafted Tea Market Dynamics
One of the major growth drivers of the market is rising awareness of the health advantages associated the consumption of crafted tea. The market growth is hampered by the lack of understanding regarding proper farming practices for the crafted tea.
Crafted Tea Market Regional Insights
During the forecast period, the North America region is expected to dominate the global crafted tea market. The growth of the market in the region is mainly attributed to the rising number of tea manufacturers and increasing demand for crafted tea.
Crafted Tea Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Bloomingcraft Tea
Active Craft Tea
Floating Floss Craft Tea
By End-User
Commercial
Individual
By Distribution Channels
Online
Offline
Crafted Tea Market Key Competitors:
LUPICIA CO., LTD
COFCO, Teasenz
California tea house
Panella Foods and Beverages Private Limited
Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd
FMS Consumer Products Pvt Ltd
Bharat Group
Stash Tea
NORD-T
AHCOF INTERNATIONAL
Blue Lake Group
Lupicia
Fu Ming Fang
Chayuanchuanshi Tea
China Tea
Fuan Gongfu Tea
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
