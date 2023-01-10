International marketplace G2 names VideoMost multiple winner of the Winter 2023 Video Conferencing Ratings
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 10, 2023 ) Dubai, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- SPIRIT DSP’s VideoMost UC software earned High Performer rankings again by receiving positive reviews from verified users in G2 Winter Reports: G2 Grid® Winter 2023 Report for Video Conferencing, G2 Grid® Winter 2023 Report for Video Platform as a Service (VPaaS) and Momentum Grid® Winter 2023 Reports for Video Conferencing and VPaaS . VideoMost was awarded multiple “High performer” badges simultaneously across the G2 Global, Asia Pacific Regional and India Reports.
G2 is the world’s largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential. More than 60 million people each year visit G2.com to read and write authentic reviews about more than 100,000 software products and professional services.
The Grid reports from G2 are released quarterly and combine data sources, like social media, along with verified customer reviews to produce scoring on software for corporate communications and team work. These reports are used by buyers to help make important software purchase decisions. VideoMost Server is in the Video Conferencing, AWS Marketplace, Video Platform as a Service (VPaaS), Communication Platform as a Service, and Business Instant Messaging categories on G2.
“We are doing our best to ensure that our customers receive full featured and reliable UC software. We are proud that our users have voted us the High Performer in Video Conferencing.” said Alex Kravchenko, vice president SPIRIT DSP. “We are thrilled both to be included in Video Conferencing G2 Winter Report and rank among the leaders in the VPaaS report outranking several other international vendors.”
VideoMost is like Zoom or Teams but self-hosted video conferencing and UC software that keeps all information secure inside your organization, not in the cloud. VideoMost On-premise servers are controlled by authorized admins. VideoMost provides the entire set of tools for enterprise-level UC and team work: video conferences, p2p calls, messenger, screen sharing, whiteboard, polls, documents upload, video recording and storage, broadcasting, etc. According to the users’ reviews, the highest-rated features of VideoMost are tools for collaboration and teamwork (screen sharing, whiteboard) and the app ease of use. Users said they would be likely to recommend VideoMost Server at a rate of 87% and as VPaaS at a rate of 91%.
Users can access VideoMost via browser or app on their PC (Windows, MacOS and Linux) or mobile devices (iOS, Android).VideoMost is also available as SDK to power group video communication apps.
With VideoMost users enjoy compatibility with WebRTC, XMPP and popular SIP/BFCP and H.323/H.239 hardware terminals and MCUs (Poly, Cisco, Avaya, etc.). VideoMost users can also use contacts, share invitations, schedule and manage video conferences directly from Outlook/Exchange calendars.
About SPIRIT DSP
SPIRIT DSP software products serve more than 1 billion people in over 100 countries. SPIRIT DSP’s software has been licensed by Apple, Adobe, ARM, AT&T, Avaya, Blizzard, BroadSoft, BT, China Mobile, Dialogic, Ericsson, Jio, HP, HTC, Huawei, Korea Telecom, Kyocera, LG U+, Mavenir, Mitel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Poly, Samsung, Skype, Texas Instruments, Toshiba, Viber, ZTE and over 250 others.
Media Contact
VideoMost
Alexander Kravchenko, Vise President
+7 (499) 995-23-85
sales@videomost.com
https://www.videomost.ae/
