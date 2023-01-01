Rupaul's Drag Race Runner-Up Releases New Single!
Step and Repeat LA creates photo-op backdrop for Eureka O’Hara’s ‘Big Mawma’
O’Hara was originally featured on Season 9 of ‘Drag Race’, but unfortunately had to be sent home due to a severe knee injury. O’Hara was automatically permitted entry into Season 10, where she was crowned the runner-up. Since then, O’Hara has gone on to host the critically acclaimed HBO show, ‘We’re Here’, which was just renewed for a third season, as well as create and release original music featuring various artists.
O’Hara’s latest single, ‘Big Mawma’, is a very catchy tune with a very touching message of self love, wearing your heart on your sleeve, and standing up for yourself and others. The launch party for the single was a huge success, with various other stars turning out for the pink carpet premiere, including Lord Troy, Danny Franseze and Raja O’Hara.
Step and Repeat LA was commissioned to create the photo-op backdrop for the evening, as well as provide all of the elements required for a stunning premiere fit for a Queen. Using a matte-finished fabric material, the pink and black colors of the backdrop were richly displayed in every photo thanks to the material’s no-glare properties.
‘Big Mawma’ was released by PEG Records, and is now streaming on Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora and various other platforms. The song also features the vocal talents of two powerhouse singers: Katie Kadan (from Season 17 of ‘The Voice’) and rock, rhythm & blues’ Sarah Potenza!
From music launches to private birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating backdrops for countless events for nearly 15 years. The company provides top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that can create custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are also available and are done by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew. And with 24-hour turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premiere red carpet backdrop company!
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Ben Toth
Tel: 818.434.7591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Step and Repeat LA
Ben Toth
Tel: 818.434.7591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results