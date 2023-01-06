Laser Therapy Devices Market worth USD 13.77 Billion by 2029
The Laser Therapy Devices Market size was valued at USD 6.75 Billion in 2021 and the total Laser Therapy Devices revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.32% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 13.77 Billion.
The global Laser Therapy Devices Market report has been published by Maximize Market Research, a leading Healthcare consulting firm. According to the MMR analysis, the Laser Therapy Devices Market size was valued at USD 6.75 Billion in 2021 and the total Laser Therapy Devices revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.32% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 13.77 Billion
Laser Therapy Devices Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report on the Laser Therapy Devices market focused on the industry's overall drivers, opportunities, challenges, and constraints. The global Laser Therapy Devices Market study analysis includes a complete investigation of important trends and future competition analyses in the Laser Therapy Devices Market Industry, supporting customers in discovering business opportunities and establishing market strategies. The report makes heavy use of both primary and secondary data sources.
Laser Therapy Devices Market Overview
Laser surgery is becoming an important part of ophthalmology. The therapy in laser-based ophthalmology depends on a beam of light that reshapes the cornea, boosting corneal focus instantaneously. Laser therapy can also be used to build a specific channel in the eye to minimize the shifting intraocular pressures produced by glaucoma or a large number of small hemorrhages.
Laser Therapy Devices Market Dynamics
The global laser therapy devices market is being driven by the growing use of noninvasive laser treatments in cosmetic treatment. In addition, the increase in the prevalence of cancer and technological advances in laser therapy techniques such as cold laser therapy is expected to boost the global market over the forecast period.
Laser Therapy Devices Market Segmentation
By Product
• Solid-State Laser
• Gas Laser Systems
• Liquid/Dye Laser Systems
• Semiconductor/Diode Laser Systems
• Others
By Application
• Dermatology
• Dentistry
• Gynecology
• Ophthalmology
• Urology
• Cardiovascular
• Oncology
• Others
By End-Use
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Specialized Clinics
• Others
Laser Therapy Devices Market Regional Insights
North America led the global laser treatment devices market in 2021, with a 52% revenue share. The primary variables responsible for the region's dominance are the increased demand for less invasive medical treatments, a high desire for cosmetic procedures, and a high rate of adoption of novel technologies.
Laser Therapy Devices Market Key Competitors:
• Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)
• Coherent Inc. (U.S.)
• Hologic Inc. (U.S.)
• Danaher Corporation (U.S.)
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
• Biolase Inc. (U.S.)
• Cutera (U.S.),
• IRIDEX Corp. (U.S.)
• Valeant (Canada)
• Angiodynamics, Inc. (U.S.)
• Photonics Corporation (U.S.)
• BTL (U.S.)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevale
Tel: 09607365656
