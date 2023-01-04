Seed Coating Materials Market Size, Competitive Landscape Forecasts to 2028
The demand for seed coating materials to shield them from pests is increasing as seed diseases are becoming more prevalent and impacting agricultural growth generally.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 04, 2023 ) The global seed coating material market size was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028. The main purpose of seed coating chemicals is to increase the look and shelf life of seeds. The use of sustainable agriculture methods is boosting market demand for these products. The introduction of appealing variants and new flower varieties is likely to increase demand overall. The global need for seed coating materials is also being driven by the rising demand for natural food products. Due to their practical capacities to raise the nutrient benefit of seeds and enhance their appearance, polymer seed coating materials are frequently used, leading to enhanced crop output.
Seed Coating Materials Market Growth Factors:
The global market for seed coating materials is being driven by an increase in agricultural investments, significant improvements in agricultural machinery, and a growing awareness among farmers of the usefulness of GM seeds like tallow tree seeds. The market is anticipated to be fueled by rising environmental and government organization efforts to improve farming throughout the ensuing years. The market for seed coating materials is driven by agriculture, which guarantees a timely supply of crops at a reasonable price. Additionally, it encourages the rapid growth of a number of crops. In major crop-producing economies, high-quality seed coating materials are swiftly gaining popularity as a strategy to increase crop output while simultaneously enhancing crop quality and increasing their commercial viability.
Seed Coating Materials Market Trends:
• High-quality seed coating materials are quickly gaining favour in major crop-producing economies as a way to boost crop productivity while also enhancing crop quality and boosting their commercial viability.
• There has been a discrepancy between both the demand and supply of agricultural products over time since more people are consuming plant-based foods.
• Seed coatings are widely used to reduce pests, boost crop yield, regulate plant growth, and improve the quality of agricultural products. These traits serve as the impetus for the industry's international growth.
Seed Coating Materials Market Segmentation:
1) By Product: Colorants, Minerals or Pumice, Polymers, Pellets, Others.
2) By Crop Type: Grains and Cereals, Fruits and Vegetables, Turf and Ornamental Plants, Oilseeds and Pulses
Seed Coating Materials Market Regional Analysis:
In terms of revenue, North America and Europe command the highest market shares. Demand for cereals, wheat, oilseeds, and pulses used mostly in the food and feed industries is rising in the North American and European regions. The US import and export of cereals as well as oilseeds have benefited from advantageous price support regimes. Coated seeds have seen a growth in sales and income in the North American and European markets because using seed coverings is seen as a risk-hedging strategy and a secure investment.
The major players operating in the Seed Coating Materials Market are DuPont, Adjuvant plus Inc., Monsanto Company, Momentive Performance Materials, Syngenta AG
