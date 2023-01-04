Curious: Are My Stories About Morals?
Outskirts Press announces Curious: Are My Stories About Morals?, the latest highly-anticipated literary collections / essays book from , author Peggy Jo Henry.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 04, 2023 ) Denver, CO and , - Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Curious: Are My Stories About Morals?N/A by Peggy Jo Henry, which is the author's most recent book to date. The 5 x 8 black & white paperback in the literary collections / essays category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a suggested retail price of $14.95. The webpage at www.outskirtspress.com/curious was launched simultaneously with the book's publication.
About the Book (Excerpts & Info)
It is a collection of short stories and poems with a twist. These are the facts about my unique book. It is a puzzle, controversial, confusing, short, helpful, collectable, and I am not famous. You will find no other book like this in the world. Communication, how do I convey popular subjects to you, the reader, in a way that can be interesting and at the same time entertaining? Some stories are serious, and others are not. I talk about me, suicide, mental illness, taking care of the earth, addictions, and obsessions. Like I said there is a twist to my book. Let us say you are interested in the entertainment business and like to watch and listen to a wide variety of movies and songs and like brain games. Well, this is the book for you. You go through finding hidden movie and song titles. There are 775 movie, television series, and documentary titles and 343 songs. That is over a thousand. Believe it, you can find this stuff in everyday language. That is not all. I have eight similarities with a popular Oscar nominated actor. The similarities intertwine with my book, so you can tie our lives together with. What does that make him, a soulmate? I use these similarities to help you find out who he is. I have added twenty-three clues to help you get to know him and see his interests and accomplishments. That makes thirty-one clues in all which makes it downright fun. Who is the actor? You would be surprised. Who wants to know more about a famous actor? We have all done it, looked up entertainers we are interested in on the internet. Are you a Sherlock or trivia sleuth? Play on your smartphone, computer, or tablet. You can play at airports, coffee houses, and appointments. Do you have to wait? Then you have the time. Are you entertainment savvy enough to play the game? You can play with friends and family to see who can find the most titles. It is paperback so easy to carry and not too heavy. Just to let you know, I can do this because titles, names, short phrases, expressions, and ideas are not protected by copyright laws. Have a positive day and happy hunting.
Deftly constructed at 158 pages, Curious: Are My Stories About Morals? is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the literary collections / essays category. With U.S. wholesale distribution through Ingram and Baker & Taylor, and pervasive online availability through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and elsewhere, Curious: Are My Stories About Morals? meets consumer demand through both retail and library markets with a suggested retail price of $14.95.
Additionally, Curious: Are My Stories About Morals? can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price set by the author in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore at www.outskirtspress.com/bookstore
ISBN: 9781977239037 Format: 5 x 8 Black & White Paperback SRP: $14.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/curious
About the Author
I’m a divorced lady with two children. I’ve been diagnosed bipolar since 1997 which is now controlled with medication. I’ve had three psychotic delusional episodes where I thought I had exceptional powers, and two I was admitted to a lockdown mental institution. I had a suicide attempt in 1996 which I tried to take the lives of my children without consequences. I’m not sure how my book is going to help people, but I hope it does.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
https://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
About the Book (Excerpts & Info)
It is a collection of short stories and poems with a twist. These are the facts about my unique book. It is a puzzle, controversial, confusing, short, helpful, collectable, and I am not famous. You will find no other book like this in the world. Communication, how do I convey popular subjects to you, the reader, in a way that can be interesting and at the same time entertaining? Some stories are serious, and others are not. I talk about me, suicide, mental illness, taking care of the earth, addictions, and obsessions. Like I said there is a twist to my book. Let us say you are interested in the entertainment business and like to watch and listen to a wide variety of movies and songs and like brain games. Well, this is the book for you. You go through finding hidden movie and song titles. There are 775 movie, television series, and documentary titles and 343 songs. That is over a thousand. Believe it, you can find this stuff in everyday language. That is not all. I have eight similarities with a popular Oscar nominated actor. The similarities intertwine with my book, so you can tie our lives together with. What does that make him, a soulmate? I use these similarities to help you find out who he is. I have added twenty-three clues to help you get to know him and see his interests and accomplishments. That makes thirty-one clues in all which makes it downright fun. Who is the actor? You would be surprised. Who wants to know more about a famous actor? We have all done it, looked up entertainers we are interested in on the internet. Are you a Sherlock or trivia sleuth? Play on your smartphone, computer, or tablet. You can play at airports, coffee houses, and appointments. Do you have to wait? Then you have the time. Are you entertainment savvy enough to play the game? You can play with friends and family to see who can find the most titles. It is paperback so easy to carry and not too heavy. Just to let you know, I can do this because titles, names, short phrases, expressions, and ideas are not protected by copyright laws. Have a positive day and happy hunting.
Deftly constructed at 158 pages, Curious: Are My Stories About Morals? is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the literary collections / essays category. With U.S. wholesale distribution through Ingram and Baker & Taylor, and pervasive online availability through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and elsewhere, Curious: Are My Stories About Morals? meets consumer demand through both retail and library markets with a suggested retail price of $14.95.
Additionally, Curious: Are My Stories About Morals? can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price set by the author in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore at www.outskirtspress.com/bookstore
ISBN: 9781977239037 Format: 5 x 8 Black & White Paperback SRP: $14.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/curious
About the Author
I’m a divorced lady with two children. I’ve been diagnosed bipolar since 1997 which is now controlled with medication. I’ve had three psychotic delusional episodes where I thought I had exceptional powers, and two I was admitted to a lockdown mental institution. I had a suicide attempt in 1996 which I tried to take the lives of my children without consequences. I’m not sure how my book is going to help people, but I hope it does.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
https://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results