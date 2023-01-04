HOPE THROUGH GOD'S SAVING GRACE
Outskirts Press announces HOPE THROUGH GOD'S SAVING GRACE, the latest highly-anticipated religion / biblical studies / prophecy book from Panama City, FL author Don Sallot.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 04, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Panama City, FL - Outskirts Press, Inc. has published HOPE THROUGH GOD'S SAVING GRACE: Prophecies and Miracles Validating Jesus's Divinity by Don Sallot, which is the author's most recent book to date. The 6 x 9 black & white paperback in the religion / biblical studies / prophecy category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a suggested retail price of $19.95. HOPE THROUGH GOD'S SAVING GRACE is also available in its 6 x 9 black & white casebound edition for $29.95. The webpage at www.outskirtspress.com/hopethroughgodssavinggrace was launched simultaneously with the book's publication.
About the Book (Excerpts & Info)
God gave us prophecies to identify the Messiah. It is estimated that there were 200+ million people alive in the world in A.D. 33 – the year Jesus died. One male out of the 200 + million people in A.D. 33 would have had to die that year by crucifixion, be of Jewish descent from King David, be born in Bethlehem, healed others and performed miracles. During the prophesied week of Jesus’s crucifixion, Jesus was to ride into Jerusalem on a colt, be rejected by the leaders, betrayed by one of his disciples for 30 pieces of silver, hands and feet pierced, crucified on the cross, had no bones broken, died, buried, and resurrected from the dead on the third day fulfilling the prophecies of the old testament with the Holy Bible. Out of the 300+ prophecies fulfilled by Jesus Christ I have included a number of those prophecies. A prophecy fulfilled is when a prediction is made in the past and fulfilled in the future. The prophecies that were fulfilled by Jesus were prophesied more than a thousand years before Jesus was born. If Jesus failed to fulfill even one prophecy then he is not Christ. Since Jesus did fulfill the prophecies, the only conclusion is that he really is the Christ and the Messiah foretold. A prophet has to be 100% right 100% of the time to be a true prophet.
Deftly constructed at 181 pages, HOPE THROUGH GOD'S SAVING GRACE: Prophecies and Miracles Validating Jesus's Divinity is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the religion / biblical studies / prophecy category. With U.S. wholesale distribution through Ingram and Baker & Taylor, and pervasive online availability through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and elsewhere, HOPE THROUGH GOD'S SAVING GRACE meets consumer demand through both retail and library markets with a suggested retail price of $19.95 and $29.95, respectively.
Additionally, HOPE THROUGH GOD'S SAVING GRACE can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price set by the author in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore at www.outskirtspress.com/bookstore
ISBN: 9781977254542 Format: 6 x 9 Black & White Paperback SRP: $19.95
ISBN: 9781977253682 Format: 6 x 9 Black & White Casebound SRP: $29.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/hopethroughgodssavinggrace
About the Author
Don does have his Th.D. and is a lifelong student of theology and biblical scripture. Don has decided use his knowledge for this book and move into writing a Christian book to help people to understand Jesus’s message and prophecies fulfilled. Don co-owns and operates a technology consulting company with his wife Kathy. Don is a veteran and was a US Navy Hospital Corpsman from 1964 - 1967. This book is dedicated to anyone looking for Hope.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.
