Finding Your Balance
Outskirts Press announces Finding Your Balance, the latest highly-anticipated religion / Christian living / personal growth book from Grand Prairie, TX author Teri K. Seiler.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 04, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Grand Prairie, TX - Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Finding Your Balance: In an Unbalanced World by Teri K. Seiler, which is the author's most recent book to date. The 5.5 x 8.5 black & white paperback in the religion / christian living / personal growth category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a suggested retail price of $19.95. Finding Your Balance is also available in its 5.5 x 8.5 black & white casebound edition for $27.95. The webpage at www.outskirtspress.com/findingyourbalance was launched simultaneously with the book's publication.
About the Book (Excerpts & Info)
View the world from a much different perspective. It can be breathtaking! In Finding Your Balance, author Teri Seiler takes the principles she uses as a health and wellness coach and applies them to the health and wellness of your soul. This book was written for:
• Those who need spiritual coaching
• Those who are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, or out of balance
• Those who want to embrace a different way of looking at life
• Those who feel stuck and just can’t seem to go where they want to go
• And those who simply want to strengthen their spiritual walk with the greatest coach out there—God!
With Finding Your Balance, it’s possible you’ll find yourself on a cliff with a spectacular view, overlooking life from a much different perspective. And who knows? It might just take your breath away!
Deftly constructed at 173 pages, Finding Your Balance: In an Unbalanced World is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the religion / christian living / personal growth category. With U.S. wholesale distribution through Ingram and Baker & Taylor, and pervasive online availability through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and elsewhere, Finding Your Balance meets consumer demand through both retail and library markets with a suggested retail price of $19.95 and $27.95, respectively.
Additionally, Finding Your Balance can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price set by the author in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore at www.outskirtspress.com/bookstore
ISBN: 9781977252845 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 Black & White Paperback SRP: $19.95
ISBN: 9781977256898 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 Black & White Casebound SRP: $27.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/findingyourbalance
About the Author
Teri K. Seiler is a Christian health and wellness coach who has served as a chaplain, music teacher, and worship pastor. Today she is working as a coach for people who are struggling with the effects of stress and overwhelm, helping them to find balance and health in their lives. She has found coaching to be a rewarding complement to her love for ministry.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.
