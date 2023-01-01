V2X Cybersecurity Market is projected to reach USD 4.60 Billion by 2029: Risks and Solutions for the protection of vehicles from cyberattacks
V2X Cybersecurity Market size was valued at US$ 1.2 Bn. in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 18.3% of CAGR through 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 4.60 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 30, 2022 ) Pune, 29, Dec, 2022: Maximize Market research, a global Automotive and Transportation market research firm, based out of India, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on V2X Cybersecurity Market As per the research, the total global market for “V2X Cybersecurity” was USD 1.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 18.3% over the forecast period to reach USD 4.60 Bn by 2029 with rapid growth expected in Asia Pacific region.
For Detail insights on this market, request for methodology here @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/161142
V2X Cybersecurity Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the V2X Cybersecurity Market to the stakeholders in the industry. A quantitative analysis of the market is presented from 2021 to 2029 to show the potential for market growth across the world. The past and current trends of the industry with the forecasted market size are presented in the report. The report also presents the analysis of drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities which makes it an investor’s guide. The objective of the report is to present analysis of complicated data in a simple language. The report covers all the major aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key manufacturers for competitive analysis that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. The research of the V2X Cybersecurity Market was done at regional, local and global level. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the V2X Cybersecurity Market. Data collected in the report is the mixture of both primary research method and secondary research method to obtain accurate inferences. The primary methods used were phone interviews, questionnaire distribution, and surveys with industries expert, market leaders, entrepreneurs and marketing professionals. Secondary data was collected carefully from the selected set of sources to ensure that the conclusions were correct. This includes official databases of various organisations and government sites, industry journals, white papers, annual reports, releases of product manufacturers and suppliers in the industry along with paid databases. For the better analysis, the V2X Cybersecurity Market is segmented based on product type, application, material and end-use. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and sub segments Data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed. PORTER, PESTEL analysis was employed to understand the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the V2X Cybersecurity Market.
V2X Cybersecurity Market Overview
Automotive cybersecurity is a term that is used to describe various procedures, which are adopted to keep the functioning of vehicles efficiently. These procedures are the collections of guidelines or settings that are created to safeguard the networks' accessibility in connected automobiles. The companies (sole proprietors, organizations and partnerships) that sell services and products for the security of vehicles from accidents and cyberattacks are included in the automotive cybersecurity industry. Automotive cybersecurity refers to the protection of all electronic systems, control algorithms, various communication networks and other forms of software against harmful cyberattacks, unauthorized access, or manipulation. The primary categories of the automobile cybersecurity network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security and wireless security.
V2X Cybersecurity Market Dynamics
Drivers: The major factors that are driving the growth of V2X Cybersecurity market are rising demand for electric vehicles with connected car technologies and increasing cyberattacks on the automotive sector.
Restraints: One of the major factors that is hampering the revenue growth of the V2X cybersecurity market is lack of infrastructure for the operation of V2X communication. V2X technology and faulty functionality expected to impact the V2X Cybersecurity market growth negatively.
Opporunities: The increasing trend of the connected and autonomous vehicle technologies that are at the risk of cyberattacks are opportunities that are prevailing in the V2X Cybersecurity Market. The increasing demand for electric vehicles is also the key factor that is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
V2X Cybersecurity Market Regional Insights
In 2021, Asia Pacific region dominated the market by holding the largest market share. The region is also expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast years. China is the country whose contribution is high in the regional market. The growth in the country is attributed mainly to the high sales of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which are fitted with V2X. The rising production of passenger cars with the reducing connected car features is the major driver that is bolstering the V2X Cybersecurity market growth in Asia Pacific region. South Korea and Japan are the two countries who are the world's top manufacturers of electronics. These countries are expected to create V2X solutions that will perform better and will be more affordable during the forecast years.
V2X Cybersecurity Market Segmentation
V2X Cybersecurity Market: By Product Type
Microfluidic Chip
Instruments
Cartridges & Reagents
Others
V2X Cybersecurity Market: By Application
Organs-on-chips
Lab-on-a-chip
Point of care testing
Continuous Flow Microfluidics
Acoustofluidics and Microfluidics
Optofluidics and Microfluidics
Electrophoresis and Microfluidics
V2X Cybersecurity Market: By Material
Polydimethylsiloxane
Glass based
Others
V2X Cybersecurity Market: By End-User
Pharmaceuticals
In-vitro Diagnostics
Environmental Research
Life Science Research
Clinical Diagnostics
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/161142
V2X Cybersecurity Market Key Competitors:
PerkinElmer Inc.
Standard BioTools (Previously Fluidigm)
Blacktrace Holdings Ltd. (Dolomite Microfluidic)
Micronit
BioFluidix Gmbh
Fluigent
ALine Inc.
Philips
Danaher Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Agilent Technologies
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Illumina, Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
Quidel Corporation
Abaxis, Inc.
Covalent Materials, Inc.
Biosurfit SA
Micropoint Bioscience, Inc.
Siloam Biosciences, Inc.
NanoEnTek Inc.
OPKO Health, Inc.
Key questions answered in the V2X Cybersecurity Market are:
What are the advantages of V2X Cybersecurity?
Who are the leading manufacturers in the V2X Cybersecurity Market?
What are the major drivers that are driving the V2X Cybersecurity Market growth?
Who is expected to hold the largest portion of the global market share during the forecast years?
What are the upcoming opportunities in the V2X Cybersecurity Market?
Key Offerings:
Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029
Detailed Overview of the V2X Cybersecurity Market
Dynamics –Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges
Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, Application, Material and End Use
Competitive Landscape – Key Manufacturers (Global level and Local level)
Maximize Market Research is leading Automotive and Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:
Automotive V2X Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 25.02 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 38.2% percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by innovations in connected vehicle technology and growing collaborations.
Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 14.68 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.21 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by rapid urbanization, increasing sales of vehicles, manufacturing and electrification of vehicles.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.
Contact Maximize Market Research:
3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2
Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe,
Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India
sales@maximizemarketresearch.com
+91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656
For Detail insights on this market, request for methodology here @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/161142
V2X Cybersecurity Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the V2X Cybersecurity Market to the stakeholders in the industry. A quantitative analysis of the market is presented from 2021 to 2029 to show the potential for market growth across the world. The past and current trends of the industry with the forecasted market size are presented in the report. The report also presents the analysis of drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities which makes it an investor’s guide. The objective of the report is to present analysis of complicated data in a simple language. The report covers all the major aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key manufacturers for competitive analysis that include market leaders, followers, and new entrants. The research of the V2X Cybersecurity Market was done at regional, local and global level. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the V2X Cybersecurity Market. Data collected in the report is the mixture of both primary research method and secondary research method to obtain accurate inferences. The primary methods used were phone interviews, questionnaire distribution, and surveys with industries expert, market leaders, entrepreneurs and marketing professionals. Secondary data was collected carefully from the selected set of sources to ensure that the conclusions were correct. This includes official databases of various organisations and government sites, industry journals, white papers, annual reports, releases of product manufacturers and suppliers in the industry along with paid databases. For the better analysis, the V2X Cybersecurity Market is segmented based on product type, application, material and end-use. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and sub segments Data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed. PORTER, PESTEL analysis was employed to understand the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the V2X Cybersecurity Market.
V2X Cybersecurity Market Overview
Automotive cybersecurity is a term that is used to describe various procedures, which are adopted to keep the functioning of vehicles efficiently. These procedures are the collections of guidelines or settings that are created to safeguard the networks' accessibility in connected automobiles. The companies (sole proprietors, organizations and partnerships) that sell services and products for the security of vehicles from accidents and cyberattacks are included in the automotive cybersecurity industry. Automotive cybersecurity refers to the protection of all electronic systems, control algorithms, various communication networks and other forms of software against harmful cyberattacks, unauthorized access, or manipulation. The primary categories of the automobile cybersecurity network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security and wireless security.
V2X Cybersecurity Market Dynamics
Drivers: The major factors that are driving the growth of V2X Cybersecurity market are rising demand for electric vehicles with connected car technologies and increasing cyberattacks on the automotive sector.
Restraints: One of the major factors that is hampering the revenue growth of the V2X cybersecurity market is lack of infrastructure for the operation of V2X communication. V2X technology and faulty functionality expected to impact the V2X Cybersecurity market growth negatively.
Opporunities: The increasing trend of the connected and autonomous vehicle technologies that are at the risk of cyberattacks are opportunities that are prevailing in the V2X Cybersecurity Market. The increasing demand for electric vehicles is also the key factor that is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
V2X Cybersecurity Market Regional Insights
In 2021, Asia Pacific region dominated the market by holding the largest market share. The region is also expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast years. China is the country whose contribution is high in the regional market. The growth in the country is attributed mainly to the high sales of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which are fitted with V2X. The rising production of passenger cars with the reducing connected car features is the major driver that is bolstering the V2X Cybersecurity market growth in Asia Pacific region. South Korea and Japan are the two countries who are the world's top manufacturers of electronics. These countries are expected to create V2X solutions that will perform better and will be more affordable during the forecast years.
V2X Cybersecurity Market Segmentation
V2X Cybersecurity Market: By Product Type
Microfluidic Chip
Instruments
Cartridges & Reagents
Others
V2X Cybersecurity Market: By Application
Organs-on-chips
Lab-on-a-chip
Point of care testing
Continuous Flow Microfluidics
Acoustofluidics and Microfluidics
Optofluidics and Microfluidics
Electrophoresis and Microfluidics
V2X Cybersecurity Market: By Material
Polydimethylsiloxane
Glass based
Others
V2X Cybersecurity Market: By End-User
Pharmaceuticals
In-vitro Diagnostics
Environmental Research
Life Science Research
Clinical Diagnostics
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/161142
V2X Cybersecurity Market Key Competitors:
PerkinElmer Inc.
Standard BioTools (Previously Fluidigm)
Blacktrace Holdings Ltd. (Dolomite Microfluidic)
Micronit
BioFluidix Gmbh
Fluigent
ALine Inc.
Philips
Danaher Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Agilent Technologies
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Illumina, Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
Quidel Corporation
Abaxis, Inc.
Covalent Materials, Inc.
Biosurfit SA
Micropoint Bioscience, Inc.
Siloam Biosciences, Inc.
NanoEnTek Inc.
OPKO Health, Inc.
Key questions answered in the V2X Cybersecurity Market are:
What are the advantages of V2X Cybersecurity?
Who are the leading manufacturers in the V2X Cybersecurity Market?
What are the major drivers that are driving the V2X Cybersecurity Market growth?
Who is expected to hold the largest portion of the global market share during the forecast years?
What are the upcoming opportunities in the V2X Cybersecurity Market?
Key Offerings:
Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029
Detailed Overview of the V2X Cybersecurity Market
Dynamics –Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges
Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, Application, Material and End Use
Competitive Landscape – Key Manufacturers (Global level and Local level)
Maximize Market Research is leading Automotive and Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:
Automotive V2X Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 25.02 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 38.2% percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by innovations in connected vehicle technology and growing collaborations.
Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 14.68 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.21 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by rapid urbanization, increasing sales of vehicles, manufacturing and electrification of vehicles.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.
Contact Maximize Market Research:
3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2
Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe,
Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India
sales@maximizemarketresearch.com
+91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevle
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Dnyaneshwari Yevle
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results