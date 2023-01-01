Programmatic Display Advertising Market is expected to boost by growing at a CAGR of 14.3% through 2022-2029: Advanced Technology, Digital Marketing and Retail Media Frameworks
Programmatic Display Advertising Market was valued at US$ 438.4 Bn. in 2021 and the total Programmatic Display Advertising revenue is expected to grow at 14.3% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 1277.15 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 30, 2022 ) Pune, 29, Dec, 2022: The report published by Maximize Market research, on Programmatic Display Advertising Market covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to growth from USD 438.4 Bn in 2021 to USD 1277.15 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 14.3% with Europe and Asia Pacific to grow at a rapid rate.
Programmatic Display Advertising Market Scope and Research Methodology
The Programmatic Display Advertising market is segmented based on Format, Organization Size, Platform and Display which helps the report reader to understand the market easily. These main segments are further divided into sub-segments. The report also provides regional insights including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. The report includes representation of global players and local players in each country. The research provides an in-depth analysis of the Programmatic Display Advertising market in simple language. It contains facts, historical data, meaningful insights, statistically supported and industry-validated market statistics. It also includes estimates based on an appropriate set of assumptions and methodologies. Various growth factors that are expected to be prevalent throughout the market are also mentioned in the report. This is expected to help the report users in acquiring the knowledge develop different strategies to help identify core application areas and the gap in the target market.
A bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the market size by value and volume. To find the accurate data and inferences, both the research methods were used. Primary research method and secondary research method are both the methods. Through secondary research the key Players in the Programmatic Display Advertising market are identified. Through primary and secondary research, the market revenues of key players are determined. A review of financial and annual reports of leading key players was included in secondary research. Primary research included interviews with important industry experts and opinion leaders such as skilled front-line personnel, marketing professionals and entrepreneurs. Some of the leading key players in the global Programmatic Display Advertising market include AOL Inc., AppNexus Inc., DataXu Inc., Yahoo! Inc., and Google Inc.
The report has covered the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances, and partnerships happening in the market by investment, by region, and their strategic intent. Market structure by country with market holding by market followers, market leaders and local players make this report a comprehensive and insightful industry outlook.
Programmatic Display Advertising Market Overview
Programmatic advertising is a practise of automatically selling and purchasing digital advertising space. All ad setup, ordering, and reporting is done manually before programmatic advertising. Programmatic advertising makes the process more effective and efficient. All channels and formats may be accessed programmatically due to the ad database and inventory build-up by programmatic platform. Programmatic advertising has been surging up since publishers have enabled native advertisements on their websites. Compared to others ad platforms and formats programmatic advertising is less susceptible to ad blockers. This is the main reason because of which the publishers are adopting programmatic native advertising.
Programmatic Display Advertising Market Dynamics
Due to the developments in cell phones and digital media technology the online advertising is becoming more personalized and engagement driven. Advertising firms have been influenced by the development of digital marketing systems to create a system that can assist in ad automation.
By building Retail Media Networks, retailers are taking considerable measures to embrace the trend in commerce-media. This is supported by their wide and steady user bases, the abundance of privileged first-party data and new real estate for ad placements. In United States, the growth of Retail Media Networks is anticipated to account for up to $100 billion in ad expenditure.
In many nations the adoption of smart devices is limited, which prevents digitalization in various regions. This hinders the global Programmatic Display Advertising Market growth. The lack of trained individuals in marketing and advertising firms to adopt advanced technological tools to build programmatic display adverts on digital platforms is expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period.
Programmatic Display Advertising Market Regional Insights
The North America region holds the significant share of the global Programmatic Display Advertising Market. This is due to the increasing digitalization among businesses. The businesses from various sectors are increasing the use of advanced technology and digital platforms to conduct business activities.
During the forecast period, the Programmatic Display Advertising Market in Europe and Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow rapidly. The growth of the market in these regions is attributed to rising adoption of smart devices among corporate companies and individual users. Businesses are also adopting and investing in advanced technologies to maintain their strong social media presence.
Programmatic Display Advertising Market Segmentation
By Format
Display ads
Video Ads
Native ads
Social Ads
Others
By Organization Size
Small and medium enterprises (SME)
Large enterprises
By Platform
Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs)
Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs)
Data Management Platforms (DMPs)
Ad Exchanges
Ad servers
Ad networks
By Display
Mobile devices
Tablets & Laptops
Desktops
Connected television (CTV)
Digital-out-of-home (DooH)
Others
Programmatic Display Advertising Market Key Competitors:
AppNexus Inc.
AOL Inc.
Yahoo! Inc.
DataXu Inc.
Google Inc.
Adobe Systems Incorporated
Rubicon Project Inc.
Rocket Fuel Inc.
MediaMath Inc.
IPONWEB Holding Limited
Between Digital
Fluct
Adform
Beeswax
Turn Inc.
Connexity Inc.
Centro Inc.
RadiumOne Inc.
Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @all https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/164771
Key questions answered in the Programmatic Display Advertising Market are:
What is Programmatic Display Advertising?
Which regions are expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period?
What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the Programmatic Display Advertising market?
What are the major factors that are expected to act as a restraint for Programmatic Display Advertising Market?
Who held the largest portion of the market share by revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Market?
Key Offerings:
Market Forecast| 2022−2029
Market Share and Size by Revenue
Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Major Challenges
Regional Insights - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America
Segmentation – A study by Format, Organization Size, Platform and Display
Competitive Landscape – Top Key Players and Other Prominent Players
